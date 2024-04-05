Sing with joy over the perfect schedule for the fall semester

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

HOM 493 – Music and Identity

Beyoncé’s recent album “COWBOY CARTER” explores the breadth of American culture through various music genres, from country to rock and roll. While introspective, the album also inspires listeners to appreciate diverse communities and organic, everyday sounds.

HOM 493 encourages students, and members of the BeyHive, to critically analyze intersecting identities and music genres in today’s world.

DAP 368 – History and Appreciation of Western Dance

Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” has us headed to a dive bar ready to line dance. But first, we have to learn the steps.

With DAP 368, students learn the histories and impact of ballet, jazz and modern dance through readings, viewing and demonstrations.

FST 422 – Wine and Beer Appreciation

Many of Hozier’s songs discuss drinking habits, a theme reiterated in his latest EP. Hozier sings “I’d rather take my whiskey neat,” in the song “Too Sweet” and the lyric has gone viral.

If you love the viral TikTok trend, take Wine and Beer Appreciation. In the class, learn more about both still and sparkling beers and wines by engaging in discussion. The class will also explore ingredients, processes and laws of beer and wine.

ITA 101 – Italian 1

Hozier’s new EP “Unheard” is part of the album “Unreal Unearth,” which is based on the classic Italian poem “Dante’s Inferno.” In the album, every song corresponds to a level in hell described by Dante. In the EP, “Too Sweet” relates to the sin of gluttony, also described in “Dante’s Inferno.”

By taking Italian classes at SU, diehard Hozier fans can read and interpret the subject matter that inspired him in its original format. Fluency in Italian may enhance and deepen the experience of listening and re-listening to Hozier’s greatest hits.

PSY 373 – Human Memory

Ariana Grande’s new album “eternal sunshine” gets its name from the 2004 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The movie is about a procedure that allows participants to remove all memories of a significant other from their minds.

With PSY 373, students can learn about how memories work, and the role they play in human behavior.

PHI 192 – Introduction to Moral Theory

With songs like “Don’t Wanna Break Up Again” and “We Can’t Be Friends,” Grande dives into the controversy surrounding her split from husband Dalton Gomez for “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

“We both know it’s time / So we say goodbye / Just one kiss goodbye / With tears in our eyes / Hope you won’t, won’t regret me / Hope you’ll still think fondly of our little life.”

With controversies throughout her career, Grande is a constant presence in gossip magazines. Through “eternal sunshine,” she responds to her critics by capitalizing on the rumors about her. By taking PHI 192, learn about the ethics that may be behind her decisions.

MUI 402 – Current State of the Music Industry

In their new album, “WE DON’T TRUST YOU,” Metroboomin and Future reiterated their status in the music industry. With features from Prodigy, the pair assert the idea that they are successful artists in the industry.

“Who the veterans? Who the seasoned veterans at this sh*t/ That can tell you what’s hot and what’s not?”

With disses and references to other artists, this album is proof that the state of the music industry is complicated. By taking MUI 402, students will learn what the music industry looks like in 2024, and maybe what prompted these artists to claim they’re at the top of the game.

TRF 430 – Topics in Entertainment Business

“WE DON’T TRUST YOU” is this year’s single most streamed album on Spotify in one day when it was released on March 22. The two know how to craft a successful album.

Take TRF 430 – the artist representation section specifically – to learn more about new entertainment business theories and upcoming trends in the industry that Metroboomin and Future mastered on their album.

WGS 297 – Philosophy of Feminism

Olivia Rodrigo is known for her girl power bops. What better class for “Livies” to take than a course on the foundations of feminism? On songs “all-american bitch” and “girl i’ve always been,” Rodrigo channels her unapologetic self.

“I can’t say I’m a perfect 10, but I am the girl I’ve always been,” Rodrigo sings on “girl i’ve always been.”

Learn different feminist theories on what caused the secondary sex status of women to channel the activist Rodrigo.

PSY 329 – Biopsychological Perspectives on Women’s Health

Rodrigo has handed out contraception on her “GUTS world tour.” She immediately received backlash online and decided to stop. While fans may not find condoms and Plan B at her concerts anymore, take this class to learn about the importance of women’s health.

The class will discuss psychological theories of gender and adaptive fitness. Students will explore the interactions of behavioral, endocrine and immune processes on women’s health.

EFB 340 – Forest/Shade Tree Path

If you love nature as much as Kacey Musgraves, head on over to SUNY ESF for the Forest/Shade Tree Path class.

“It’s in our nature to look out for each other, In the heart of the woods,” Musgraves sings on “Heart of the Woods,” which is about her Tennessee home.

Take this Environmental and Forest Biology class to learn more about the importance of forests.

MTC 551 – Songwriting

Throughout her career, Musgraves has made a name for herself as a standout lyricist. She frequently writes songs for other artists, including Miranda Lambert and Hayden Panettiere.

By taking MTC 551, students can learn about the behind-the-scenes processes that lead to their favorite songs. After taking this class, SU students may even find success for themselves as a ghostwriter like Musgraves.