Get down to EDM or country this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Redgate

Local house show venue Redgate is hosting two Syracuse University-based bands this Friday: Icelandic Orangutans and The Local News. The Local News will also support Saint Luke and Dipsea Flowers at Funk n’ Waffles on April 11.

When: April 5 at 10 p.m.

Price: $7 presale, $10 at the door

Westcott Theater

Singer, songwriter, rapper and DJ Borgore is coming to Westcott Theater Thursday. Borgore, who has collaborated with prominent artists like G-Eazy and Miley Cyrus, released his latest album, CHIAROSCURO, on Friday. It is his first album since 2019, according to Spotify.

When: April 4 at 9 p.m.

Price: $30 – $99

Funk ‘n Waffles

In the mood to listen to some Nirvana but want to hear it live? Funk ‘n Waffles has you covered. Nirvani, a Nirvana cover band formed in 2021, will play the venue Friday night. Each member of the Nirvani portrays one of the band’s original members down to their appearance and musical style. Get ready for a tribute experience you’ll never forget!

When: Apr. 5 at 8 p.m.

Price: $18.22

The 443 Social Club

This Friday, Erin Harkes is performing alongside Little Saints at The 443 Social Club. Harkes, a singer, songwriter and comedian based in upstate New York, released her latest album, “Zoloft and Probation,” in 2021. Little Saints is an indie-folk band from Saratoga Springs and is made up of Natalie Santini, Andy Arnold and Ian Dingman.

When: Apr. 5 at 7 p.m.

Price: $23.11

The Song & Dance

This Saturday, country artist David Morris is taking the stage at The Song & Dance for a stop on his “Bored in the USA Tour,” named after his 2023 album. The Charleston, South Carolina, native is known for combining genres in a “country hip-hop” collaboration. Fellow country artists Jake Banfield and Joe VanDresar are joining Morris on Saturday night.

When: April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $20.29