Delaney Sweitzer notches season-best 66.7% save percentage in No. 3 SU’s win over Cornell

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Following a season where she posted a 50.5% save percentage and won both IWLCA and ACC Goalie of the Year honors, 2024 has been a step back for Delaney Sweitzer. Through Syracuse’s first 10 games of the season, she saw her save percentage drop to 39.0% and the Orange already lost as many games (three) as they did all of last season.

During SU’s ongoing winning streak, Sweitzer had a four-game stretch where she saved less than 40% of shots, which never happened in 2023. But in the Orange’s dominant win over Lousiville on Saturday, she returned to form, saving 50% of the Cardinals’ shots.

Then, in No. 3 Syracuse’s (10-3, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) 17-4 win over Cornell (7-4, 2-1 Ivy League), Sweitzer took another step toward her 2023 self, saving a season-best 66.7% of shots faced. En route to the Orange allowing a season-low four goals, Sweitzer saved 8-of-12 Big Red shots while SU’s defense caused 15 turnovers.

“It’s definitely confidence building to start feeling like myself a little bit more,” Sweitzer said postgame.

Though Syracuse dropped two of its first three games, Sweitzer started her season strong. In SU’s 9-8 double overtime loss to then-No. 9 Maryland, she matched Emily Sterling — the 2022 IWLCA Goalie of the Year — save for save, stopping 10-of-19 shots while Sterling saved 9-of-17.

In the Orange’s wins over then-No. 2 Notre Dame and Duke, Sweitzer struggled, saving a season-low 22.2% of shots against the Fighting Irish and 33.3% versus the Blue Devils. Then, in a crushing loss against then-No. 15 Stony Brook, Sweitzer corralled 40.9% of the Seawolves’ shots before posting just her second game of the season with at least a 50.0% save percentage versus Virginia Tech — she had 13 such games in 2023.

But then came the grueling four-game stretch where she looked nothing like herself. Syracuse’s rejuvenated and new-look offense covered it up, but for the Orange to win their first National Championship, they will need Sweitzer to play up to her capabilities. A 50.0% save percentage against Lousiville showed promise of her regaining form, but her performance against Cornell was reminiscent of what led her to become the best goalie in Division I a year ago.

“We look really good when Delaney plays the way she did today,” Syracuse head coach Kayla Treanor said postgame.

In 2023, Sweitzer had a 60% or better save percentage six times. The Orange won all six games. But this year, she hadn’t reached that threshold until playing the Big Red. Additionally, Swetizer produced back-to-back games with a 50.0% or better save percentage nine times in 2023. Today was the first time she’s done that all season.

After Emma Tyrrell scored her first of four goals 18 seconds into the game, Cornell won the ensuing draw control — its only of the first half — and worked the ball around SU’s defense. From X, Josie Vogel fed Kylie Gelabert along the right side of the 8-meter. Vogel darted toward the crease, but Sweitzer easily knocked the shot away and, after Syracuse caused one of its 15 turnovers, Tyrrell netted her second goal of the game.

With the Orange dominating defensively, that was one of two shots Sweitzer faced in the first 15 minutes. SU held a commanding 5-1 lead after the first quarter.

“We’re flowing on defense, having a lot of communication (and) doing a great job,” Sweitzer said. “It’s honestly a testament to the defense.”

The second quarter was similar to the first. The Big Red only netted one goal and Syracuse continued to control play with a 11-2 lead at halftime. Though Sweitzer was tested more frequently, forcing her to make plays.

After Tyrrell missed a free position shot, Cornell’s offense got out in transition, taking the ball coast-to-coast before finding Ella Wilmot wide open in front of the cage. Yet, Sweitzer stepped up toward the outer part of the crease and fended the shot away. Following the save, Olivia Adamson extended SU’s lead to 7-2 midway through the second quarter. To end the half, Sweitzer saved two more shots, protecting SU’s wide lead.

Though Syracuse had its worst offensive quarter in the third, Sweitzer and SU’s defense didn’t allow the Big Red to claw their way back into the game. Despite allowing two goals toward the end of the quarter, Sweitzer blocked shots on three consecutive possessions, helping the Orange still lead 12-4 going into the fourth quarter.

Cornell’s Dillyn Patten was the first to try Sweitzer, but her bounce shot didn’t prove any trouble for the goalie who bent down to a knee before scooping the ball. Vogel, who led the Big Red with two goals, tried maneuvering her way from X around the left side of the crease, but Sweitzer calmly deflected the shot away and SU retained possession. One possession later, Gelabert also darted from X toward the crease, though Sweitzer made a slick catch on the one-on-one opportunity to deny the shot.

After a goal from Vogel and a free position make from Caitlin Slaminko, Sweitzer wasn’t tested again. Once the Orange’s lead grew to double digits, Treanor substituted backup Daniella Guyette into the game. Guyette closed out the dominant 17-4 win.

Though it hasn’t been the encore season Sweitzer may have hoped for in the preseason, her performance today showed flashes of how dominant she can be for the Orange.

“Delaney played amazing, she’s such a huge leader on our defense,” Syracuse defender Kaci Benoit said.