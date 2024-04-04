‘Cuse Ceasefire Coalition calls for ceasefire resolution at Common Council

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Around a hundred people gathered in the Common Council’s chambers Wednesday afternoon with flags and signs to call for a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

During the entirety of the Council’s study session, members of the ‘Cuse Ceasefire Coalition — a collection of local activist groups dedicated to passing the Common Council resolution — and other community members wore Palestinian and Israeli flags and held signs calling for a ceasefire. Pat Hogan, who represents the 2nd District, said the Council will vote on the ceasefire resolution at its regular meeting Monday.

“I wanted to thank everybody in the audience here,” Hogan said. “Before anything, we are citizens in the city of Syracuse, we owe each other respect and let’s act in that manner.”

The resolution will urge “the President and the Congress of the United States to call for peace to lessen the suffering of civilians in Israel and Gaza,” according to next Monday’s meeting agenda. Common Councilor At-Large Chol Majok, who will introduce the resolution at the next meeting, asked the other councilors to save any comments for Monday.

“The citizens of the United States want a permanent ceasefire called and passed, and we believe our country has the power to do so and should do so,” coalition member Amelia Bittel said.

After Hamas’ initial attack on Israel killed 1,200 people almost six months ago, Israel’s response has killed over 30,000 and wounded 70,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military killed seven people working with the World Central Kitchen who were on a convoy Tuesday. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the airstrike was an accident, Chef José Andrés, the founder of WCK, told Reuters the aid workers were “targeted deliberately.” Bittel said Israel has “already committed multiple war crimes.”

“We, as a coalition, just want our city — which is a sanctuary city that many people from many different cultures, including a very large number of Muslims, Arabs and Jews call home — … to recognize the atrocities and condemn them,” Bittel said.

The coalition held a public forum at the North Side Learning Center on March 21 with several community activists to discuss why they believe the Syracuse community should support a ceasefire. A panelist at the forum said Majok, who was in attendance, and At-Large Councilor Rita Paniagua support the coalition, and Majok said they have used the CCC’s feedback to help craft the proposal.

Through the coalition’s conversations with residents, Bittel said that, “by and large,” the Council’s constituents support the resolution. She said the coalition has collected letters and signatures from a change.org petition, which currently has over 620 signatures as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Diane Wladis, who is Jewish, said there has been a “tremendous wave of antisemitism that is unprecedented” and fears the ceasefire resolution may encourage antisemitism, racism and Islamophobia.

“Votes like this that really have no impact on the geopolitical climate do have an impact on the community and the way that Jews are treated and perceived,” said Wladis, who held a sign that read “Political moral cowards use antisemitism and racism.”

Wladis added that she is in support of a ceasefire but said hostages need to be returned first.

About 240 civilians and soldiers were taken by Hamas and other militants to the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, according to the Israeli Military. The Wall Street Journal reported last Wednesday that 130 hostages remain in captivity, including the bodies of at least 34.

“I’m here to represent, to remind people that politicians should not use their platform to encourage antisemitism and racism and Islamophobia,” Wladis said. “Those are things I have always fought against and right now it just feels like the Jewish voice is being marginalized, so I’m here to speak up.”

Attendee Collin O’Connor said he went to the event to “stand out against” propaganda and misinformation about the war. Since the start of the war, misinformation on social media has ranged from claims of Palestinian “crisis actors” to the Israel Defense Forces shooting at the attendees of Nova music festival on Oct. 7.

Members of local activist groups and community members raised flags and signs to call for a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

“It’s in all of our interests to stop this, so my small part — hold a sign — just let the city council know at least some of us fear,” said O’Connor, who held a “ceasefire now” sign.

O’Connor added that it takes a “lot of courage to actually stand up” in a place like the study session and said he was grateful for the people who came to the meeting.

The CCC encouraged people to “pack the Common Council Chambers” before its regular meeting on Monday at 1 p.m., according to an Instagram post. The coalition will also host a rally in support of a ceasefire at City Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We just hope that humanity goes out over all of the other feelings because … all we’re asking for is humanity,” Bittel said.