Dismissed Syracuse forward Benny Williams transfers to Central Florida

Former Syracuse forward Benny Williams, dismissed from the team in February, announced his commitment to Central Florida out of the transfer portal. Williams becomes the second of six former Orange players to find a new school.

Williams’ dismissal came following SU’s 99-70 loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 3. He scored seven points and tallied eight rebounds but also received a technical foul after a scrum with a Demon Deacons player near the end of the first half. Williams threw the ball away and immediately received the technical. The forward then declined to take part in the handshake line. Assistant coach Alan Griffin tried to grab Williams from entering the tunnel but to no avail. The game ended up being the last of Williams’ SU career, capping an already tumultuous season.

On Nov. 1, 2023, before SU’s regular season opener, Williams was suspended for violating team rules. He missed the exhibition game against the College of Saint Rose and wins over New Hampshire and Canisius. Adrian Autry declined to say the specifics of the violation. Williams played in 18 games in the 2023-24 season with the Orange, averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He finished his Syracuse career with 368 points, 236 rebounds, 32 blocks and 52 steals.

Maliq Brown, Justin Taylor, Quadir Copeland and Mounir Hima are the four Syracuse players remaining in the portal.