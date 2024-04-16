Alpha Phi Alpha celebrates 75 years of ‘sustained excellence’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Continuous cheers reverberated through the Marriott Hotel’s Grand Ballroom as Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brother and Syracuse University alumnus Charlie Lester ‘80 was called to receive the chapter’s Lifetime Brother Award.

“My friends are my brothers, my brothers are my friends,” alumna Steven Whitaker said.

On April 13, the Delta Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. celebrated its 75th anniversary on SU’s campus. Alumni and members of the organization gathered to commemorate years of developing leaders and promoting brotherhood, as stated in the fraternity’s mission statement.

The chapter was founded on April 14, 1949, at Syracuse University. Due to low numbers in membership the chapter became inactive for a period and until 1973, when it was reactivated with a 30-member line — the group of initiates.

“Seventy-five years is sustained excellence, it speaks of the longevity, it speaks of our rich heritage and the rich heritage of this university,” said Dwayne Murray, deputy director of the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA). “It also speaks of the promise of the future for the folks who are on campus, they have the opportunity to connect to something so meaningful and powerful for Black men, past, future and present.”

The night began with a prayer, followed by a harmonious interlude of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by brothers in SU’s Black Celestial Choral Ensemble. Attendees then enjoyed dinner, while Alpha Phi Alpha Eastern Region Vice President Christopher Ellis Jr. delivered the keynote speech, highlighting the value of brotherhood and the significance of the chapter’s “DZ rich forever” slogan.

Michael Rucker, Delta Zeta chapter’s founding president who reactivated the chapter, said 75 years means “legacy, continuation, history and strength.” He said it “blows his mind” when he looks at the breadth of his education and the quality of the gentlemen who are a part of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Delta Zeta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha was named the “Most Community Service Oriented Fraternity” four times by the Syracuse University NAACP. The chapter was also recognized as both the 1979 Eastern Chapter of the Year and the 1980 National Chapter of the Year.

The chapter has produced a National Brother of the Year (Ronald Taylor in 2015), two New York State College Brothers of the Year (David Watkins in 1989 and Arthur Vaughn in 1992) and two assistant vice presidents of the national organization.

Celebrating this anniversary “signifies the enduring spirit of Black and brown students of this university,” said Lucien Metellus ‘97, Alpha Phi Alpha General President-Elect. Juniors Jordan Ferguson and Didier Dumervil, the current members on campus, carry on the legacy through events like the Miss Black & Gold pageant, Soul Cafe, the Turkey Drive at the Dunbar Center, and hours of community service.

The organization’s network has impacted member’s lives. Sophomore Jamie Sterling, the most recent initiate to the chapter, said 75 years meant holding the light up high for men to continue the DZ dynasty. He said he is glad he crossed at the perfect time and wants to continue building relationships with the alumni.

Sterling, along with current members “continue to pass the mantle to young brothers that are capable of going further than their wildest dreams, further than their ancestor’s dreams,” fraternity brother and 2023 SU alumnus Tysean Canada said.

Canada received the chapter’s Brother of the Year Award Saturday.

“I just hope in the next 25 years, we’ll be asking the question, ‘What does 100 years mean to somebody?’” Canada said.