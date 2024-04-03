Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with SU at these events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Every year, Syracuse University celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in April instead of the nationally recognized month of May so the SU community can come together to learn and celebrate AAPI culture while still on campus.

SU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs curates events, acknowledging the diversity, contributions, history and challenges of the AAPI community.

AAPI Heritage Month Kickoff

To start the month of events, the AAPI Heritage Month planning committee is hosting a kickoff. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., AAPI campus departments, student clubs and organizations will table before the official kickoff in the Schine Student Center. After tabling, the kickoff officially starts in the Schine Atrium. The SU community can learn more about the planning committee’s future events while watching student performances. The kickoff also highlights an Anti-Asian Hate Crime Exhibit on Schine’s first floor. The exhibit remembers the Denny’s incident, when six Asian or Asian American SU students were denied service and beaten at a local Denny’s in 1997.

When: April 4, 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Atrium, Schine Student Center

Holi

Holi is a Hindu holiday and a festival of colors, where participants throw colored water and powders. The holiday was on March 25, but SU’s South Asian Student Association will celebrate the Festival of Color, Love and Spring this Saturday. The celebration commemorates the deities Radha and Krishna and signifies the triumph of good over evil. The celebration will occur depending on weather conditions.

When: April 6, 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: Women’s Building Field

K-Night

The Korean American Student Association will host K-Night on Sunday, April 7. The evening will feature student rap, dance and song performances, Korean games and snacks. K-Night aims to promote awareness of KASA and connect with the student body.

When: April 7, 7 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Underground, Schine Student Center

AAPI Heritage Month Keynote Address

The AAPI Heritage Month planning committee and University Union are hosting a conversation with comedian and actress Sherry Cola. She will discuss her personal journey as part of the AAPI community. Senior Celine Wang, a SU student, is moderating the conversation with Cola. Cola is known for her role in the Sundance Film Festival premiere, “Shortcomings,” and will be in upcoming movies like “A Family Affair,” with Joey King.

When: April 9, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.)

Where: Goldstein Auditorium, Schine Student Center

Paving the Way Alumni Speaker – Sandhya Bathija ’03

Join alumni Sandhya Bathija for a Lunch and Learn event on April 17. Bathija studied journalism and history while at SU and received a law degree from The Ohio State University. Before moving into the nonprofit sector, she was a journalist for The National Law Journal. She has also worked at several grassroots or communications campaigns, like American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. Currently, she works at the Campaign Legal Center, which focuses on advancing democracy and is part of a podcast, “Democracy Decoded,” that has won two Webby awards. Attendees must RSVP for the event by April 12 at this link.

When: April 17, 12 to 2 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, Schine 304AB

aKDPhi AAPI Trivia Night

If you love trivia, join sorority alpha Kappa Delta Phi, which is hosting an AAPI-themed trivia night. Questions will be about pop culture, cuisine and news. Create teams of two to six to compete.

When: April 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hall of Languages, 500

Mr. ASIA: A Night at the Oscars

Asian Students in America (ASIA) is hosting a male-identifying beauty pageant. Join ASIA for an exciting night of student performances and a surprise guest judge! ASIA urges students to dress to impress and enjoy a night of dancing, singing and talent. The event aims to highlight discussion on AAPI masculinity and gender expressions. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the Schine Box Office.

When: April 19, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium, Schine Student Center

AAPI Badminton Tournament

The AAPI Heritage Month Planning Committee is collaborating with the Barnes Center at The Arch. Register through IMLeagues and then teams will be divided by skill, so that each team has players who are beginners or advanced. All SU students can participate.

When: April 20, 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: Flanagan Gym, Barnes Center at The Arch