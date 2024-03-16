Top-ranked New York recruit Darien Williams commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Christian Brothers Academy wide receiver Darien Williams, ranked as the No. 2 class of 2025 recruit in New York per 247Sports’ Composite Ranking, committed to Syracuse on Saturday. Williams announced his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Williams, a three-star recruit, is ranked 468th overall in the nation and is the 71st-best wide receiver in the country in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports’ Composite Ranking. In Williams’ announcement post, he was labeled as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Williams received other offers from Penn State, Boston College, Colorado and UMass. He is the third player to commit to SU from his class. More recently, defensive back and fellow New Yorker Javon Lawrence announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday.

The 6-foot, 160-pound receiver finished last season as CBA’s leading pass catcher with 44 receptions for 863 yards and 11 touchdowns. The school went 14-0 and won the Class AA state title.