Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Through the first seven minutes of Syracuse’s contest versus Virginia Tech, it led just 1-0. But based on its first three defensive possessions, a breakout in SU’s favor looked to be in store.

First, it was a turnover by Blair Guy on the Hokies’ first possession that Delaney Sweitzer quickly scooped up. Then, working the ball left to right from X, Kayla Downey flung a pass out of bounds over Olivia Vergano’s head. On the third, a shot from Guy was pushed to the side by Sweitzer then a pass from Ella Rishko missed the mark and rolled out of bounds.

Just three possessions into the game, SU’s defensive pressure already forced three turnovers from VT’s attack. And as its strength continued through the opening frame, it allowed the Orange to complete a dominant 6-0 first quarter, leading to No. 5 Syracuse’s (4-3, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) 15-5 win over Virginia Tech (5-3, 1-2 ACC).

After allowing just three goals in the first quarter in its last ACC game versus Duke, Syracuse’s defense recorded a shutout in the first quarter against the Hokies — its first since April 13, 2021, against Albany. Seven first-quarter VT turnovers turned into a 6-0 advantage SU never surrendered.

“I think just our first quarter in general, across the board, we really played the way that we wanted to, defensively and offensively,” SU head coach Kayla Treanor said postgame.

Syracuse’s zone defense has been a strength for it so far in 2024. After struggling versus then-No. 1 Northwestern in the season opener, the Orange rebounded. They limited then-No. 18 Army, then-No. 9 Maryland and Duke to under double-digit goals while holding a top attack against then-No. 2 Notre Dame to four goals in the second half.

Versus the Hokies Saturday, SU quickly found its positioning and exuded its strength. Following a goal from Maddy Baxter on the Orange’s opening possession, Virginia Tech won the draw and Natalie Smith fouled Rishko, stopping momentum but giving VT a player-up opportunity.

Virginia Tech set up a 7-on-6, but Syracuse gave little space to operate. After passing around for 25 seconds, Rishko attempted to squeeze a pass from X into the middle of the 8-meter to Guy. SU’s Hallie Simkins face-guarded Guy, not allowing the pass to get through as Sweitzer easily scooped up the ground ball.

In its last game versus No. 12 Stony Brook, the Seawolves worked the clock down on SU, forcing it to be patient on defense. Virginia Tech attempted to do the same at times, but the Hokies couldn’t keep possession like the Seawolves did four days earlier.

On one possession midway through the opening frame, Virginia Tech worked the clock down to under 10 seconds. But as it attempted to force another pass into a tight window to no avail. It was Simkins again who draped the back of Mia Pozzi and forced a ground ball.

As the ball rolled along the wet grass, Katie Goodale outdueled Pozzi for positioning and eventually the ball, scooping up one of a game-high four ground balls.

While it was an all-around effort for limiting the Hokies’ attack, Goodale was all over the field, collecting two draw controls and causing a game-high five turnovers.

“She plays so hard and she’s so tough,” Treanor said of Goodale postgame. “If she’s near the ball, I know we’re going to come up with it.”

As SU’s offense began to emerge, its defense continued to limit the Hokies, creating an ever-increasing lead. Kate Mashewske controlled 11 draw controls, often giving the Orange possession. From the 7:50 mark to the 0:17 mark of the first quarter, Syracuse recorded five goals, matching the Hokies’ eventual 60-minute total.

During the run of offensive excellence, Syracuse’s defense locked down, allowing just one shot on net — which came off of a free position chance from Paige Tyson that Sweitzer quickly turned away. Before the run, SU allowed just one shot on goal in the frame — Rishko’s shot on the third possession.

While much of the early success came due to Syracuse’s suffocating defense, many times success spurred from a mix with VT’s sloppiness.

With under five minutes to play in the first, the Hokies held possession after an offensive charge was called on Emma Ward. Sydney Golini attempted to dart up the field but was quickly pressured at midfield by Olivia Adamson and Payton Rowley. As her right was cut off, she forced a low and away pass to Guy. Guy initially dropped the pass and as she looked to scoop up the ground ball, Adamson, Rowley and Ward all cornered her in.

Nearby teammate Maura O’Malley collected the ground ball but quickly lost possession. Ward picked up the ball and worked it forward for an offensive possession.

Versus Stony Brook Tuesday, Treanor saw her team start poorly, resulting in a close game where Syracuse couldn’t muster enough to gain a win in the end.

“We just started sloppy and it kind of stayed like that,” Treanor said postgame Tuesday.

But Saturday was the mere opposite, as it was the Hokies who began sloppy and couldn’t climb back. The Orange capitalized and put the game away early, resulting in a contrary reaction from Treanor postgame.

“I thought we started off great, especially in the first quarter,” she said.