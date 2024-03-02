Observations from No. 4 Syracuse’s victory over Duke: Draw dominance, Tyrrell’s big day

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following a 1-2 start to the 2024 campaign after losses to then-No. 1 Northwestern and then-No. 9 Maryland, Syracuse rebounded in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

On the road versus then-No. 2 Notre Dame, SU returned from a 10-6 halftime deficit to upset the Fighting Irish. Led by Olivia Adamson and Natalie Smith, Syracuse mounted a six-goal third as SU went on to win 16-14.

Entering Saturday’s noon contest versus Duke, the Orange had the opportunity to jump over the .500 mark and win consecutive contests for the first time in 2024. SU took the chance and ran with it. Boosted by a 6-0 run to begin the matchup and Emma Tyrrell’s best game of the season, Syracuse never trailed versus Duke.

Here are some observations from No. 4 Syracuse’s (3-2, 2-0 ACC) 15-8 win over Duke (3-4, 0-2 ACC):

Draw control dominance

Syracuse gradually progressed in the draw control circle through its first four games. Following a horrid performance — in which it trailed 24-13 — to begin the season versus Northwestern, SU has won the battle in the circle in each of its last three games.

In Syracuse’s matchup versus Duke, it showcased one of its best performances at the draw this season. Led by Kate Mashewske, SU won the first six draws of the contest, allowing it to set up its offense — which began on a 6-0 run.

While Mashewske won many reps by simply lifting the ball to herself and collecting it in the circle, she also utilized her teammates on the wing to control possession. Following Syracuse’s opening goal by Payton Rowley, Mashewske threw the ball backward to Bianca Chevarie. Later, Mashewske moved the ball 25 yards backward to the right to Kaci Benoit.

SU won seven draws on eight attempts in the first quarter and went on to win 20-of-27 throughout the contest, a 74.1 % mark. Controlling possession was key to SU’s fast start as it allowed the attack led by Emma Ward, Tyrrell and Adamson to set up shop and quickly build a lead that Duke came far from overcoming.

Tyrrell’s breakthrough

Tyrrell’s season hasn’t started as expected. Following a senior campaign in 2023 where she totaled 52 goals in 20 games, Tyrrell had totaled just six goals through SU’s first four games.

With Tyrrell’s slow start, Smith, Ward and Adamson have carried the brunt of the offensive load. Saturday, Tyrrell put the opening stretch struggles behind her, going on a personal 3-0 run at the end of the first quarter to build SU’s early lead.

Three minutes into the game, Tyrrell took over. First, it was an unassisted goal to push SU’s lead to 4-0. Two minutes later, Adamson fed Tyrrell as she cut through the middle of the defense and fired past Kennedy Everson. After another 50 seconds of Syracuse possession, Adamson found Tyrrell again, for her third goal in three minutes.

The graduate student put up a season-high eight shots and five goals versus the Blue Devils. Smith and Adamson are having breakout seasons, totaling 13 goals each entering Saturday. Tyrrell returning to form could catapult the Orange to once again being a top attack unit in the nation.

Denying DeSimone

Following consecutive All-ACC Second Team selections in 2022 and 2023, Katie DeSimone has begun her senior season on fire. Through six contests, DeSimone has tallied 29 goals, scoring three or more in every game and five or more in four of six.

Versus Syracuse’s zone defense, DeSimone failed to get much going Saturday. DeSimone often set up along the left side, maneuvering between the corner of the 12 meter and X. When possessing the ball, DeSimone faced instant pressure from Syracuse’s right side defenders. Benoit and Chevarie worked in unison to keep her as off-ball as possible.

Chevarie controlled the area around the goal post while Benoit held down the corner and upper segment of the 12-meter. When DeSimone entered each zone, she was quickly thwarted further away from the net.

DeSimone tallied just one goal in the first half off an odd situation in which a quick turnover had Delaney Sweitzer 20 yards outside her goal and left an open net to score on. Early in the second half, Desimone attempted to run more through X to score or at the least set up her teammates, but the Syracuse defense continued to hold her quiet.

SU forced DeSimone to turn the ball over and be stopped on multiple shot clock violations. With seconds remaining in the third quarter, DeSimone beat Sweitzer on a one-on-one opportunity for Duke’s first goal of the second half. DeSimone was held down for most of the contest, finishing the day with two goals on four shots on net.

Sweitzer’s swagger

Decked in her signature smeared eye black and left knee brace, Sweitzer posted a strong performance early Saturday versus Duke. With the help of her defense, Sweitzer made five stops on 13 shots faced.

Sweitzer didn’t face many shots Saturday. But when she was faced with pressure, she proved why she’s the reigning ACC and IWLCA goalie of the year. Through the first quarter, Sweitzer made three saves on four attempts, as Syracuse led 6-1 after the first quarter.

After a mishap that allowed DeSimone to score on an empty cage, Sweitzer rebounded with a prolific stretch of shutout lacrosse. From the 7:23 mark in the second to 10 seconds remaining in the third, the Blue Devils were held scoreless.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Sweitzer faced DeSimone on a free position chance. Using her frame, Sweitzer made the stop with her stick, ending the opportunity and giving the ball back to the SU offense. Following the big stop, Sweitzer pushed the ball up field where it eventually fell in the stick of Tyrrell. Tyrrell turned the corner and beat Everson to push Syracuse’s lead to 10.