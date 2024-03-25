Syracuse women’s lacrosse rises 2 spots to No. 5 in Week 7 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (7-3, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 5 in the Week 7 Inside Lacrosse Poll. The Orange rose two spots following a 20-11 win over UAlbany Tuesday and a 15-14 win over then-No. 9 Virginia Saturday.

Despite a dominant 20-5 win over then-No. 9 North Carolina on March 16, SU stayed at No. 7 in the poll. Following a 2-0 week, the Orange moved back into the top five.

After winning its first three games of conference play, Syracuse returned to nonconference play when UAlbany visited the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday. Against the Great Danes, the Orange overcame struggles in the draw circle and posted their second 20-goal performance in a row. Four goals apiece from Olivia Adamson, Emma Ward and Emma Tyrrell led to the nine-goal win.

Days later, Syracuse traveled to Charlottesville for its fourth top-10 matchup of 2024. Against then-No. 9 UVA, SU rebounded from an early 5-1 deficit to tie 9-9 at halftime. In the second half, the Orange trailed 14-12 early in the fourth quarter, but mounted a 3-0 run to close the game, securing its fourth straight win and remaining unbeaten in ACC play. A career-high five goals from Maddy Baxter as well as a season-high 18 draw controls from Kate Mashewske led the Orange to victory.

Another difficult week for Syracuse is ahead as it faces No. 7 Loyola University Maryland Wednesday before taking on Louisville Saturday.