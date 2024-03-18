Syracuse women’s lacrosse remains at No. 7 in latest Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (5-3, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 7 in the Week 6 Inside Lacrosse Poll. The Orange remained in their spot following a 20-5 drubbing over then-No. 9 North Carolina Saturday.

After Syracuse went 1-1 in its opening two games, losing to then-No. 12 Stony Brook and defeating Virginia Tech, SU fell from No. 5 to No. 7 in the poll. The Orange began ACC play 3-0 after wins over then-No. 2 Notre Dame, Duke and VT.

Against UNC, Syracuse began on a 5-0 scoring run, leading 5-1 at the end of the first quarter. Led by seven different goal scorers, Syracuse extended the lead to 8-3 at the half. In the third quarter, the Orange had another large run, scoring six straight with Emma Tyrrell netting three. In the final frame, Natalie Smith tallied a hat trick and Hallie Simkins completed her career day with six caused turnovers, leading Syracuse to a 15 goal victory.

“I think that was probably our best game of the season,” SU head coach Kayla Treanor said postgame. “I’m really proud of them and I think we’re heading in a really great direction.”

The Orange scored their most goals (20) this season while also notching their largest margin of victory (15). It next faces Albany Tuesday before playing another ranked ACC foe in No. 9 Virginia in Charlottesville Saturday.