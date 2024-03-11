No. 7 Syracuse women’s lacrosse falls 2 spots in Week 5 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (4-3, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 7 in the Week 5 Inside Lacrosse Poll. The Orange fell two spots following a 13-12 overtime loss to then-No. 12 Stony Brook Tuesday and a 15-5 win over Virginia Tech Saturday.

Despite a 15-8 win over Duke on March 2, SU fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in the poll. Following a 1-1 week, SU fell to its worst ranking of the season.

After two straight wins over conference foes, the Orange were tasked with playing Stony Brook, the reigning Coastal Athletic Association champions.

After trading runs for most of the game, Syracuse built a two-goal lead with seven minutes to play in regulation. But Stony Brook stormed back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead with a minute to play. Maddy Baxter scored with 10 seconds remaining to tie the game but Ellie Masera scored in overtime to hand SU its second overtime loss of the season.

Saturday versus Virginia Tech, the Orange returned to ACC play looking for a bounce-back victory. From the first quarter, Syracuse dominated with six goals in the opening frame while shutting out the Hokies. Hat tricks from Baxter, Emma Ward and Olivia Adamson helped lead SU to its 15-5 win.