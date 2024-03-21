Opponent Preview: What to know ahead of No. 9 Virginia

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Through four Atlantic Coast Conference matchups this season, Syracuse is a perfect 4-0. It began conference play with a comeback victory over then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Feb 24. Then the Orange defeated Duke and Virginia Tech by seven and 10 goals, respectively. In its most recent conference matchup, SU took down then-No. 9 North Carolina 20-5, handing the Tar Heels their worst-ever loss.

Despite tallying three early losses to nonconference opponents, Syracuse has played its best in ACC matchups. Across its last three games, SU has had at least seven goal scorers each game.

Looking to stay unbeaten in conference play, SU travels to Charlottesville Saturday for a matchup with Virginia. In games against ranked opponents, the Cavaliers are 4-1, its lone loss to then-No. 8 UNC in overtime.

Here’s everything you need to know about No. 9 Virginia (9-1, 3-1 ACC) before it faces No. 7 Syracuse (6-3, 4-0 ACC):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 15-9.

Last time they played…

Then-No. 1 Syracuse defeated then-No. 11 Virginia 21-9 on April 1, 2023, behind a combined 14 goals from Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Ward and Megan Carney.

After the Orange led 5-4 at the end of the first quarter, they used a 7-goal second quarter to propel them to a 12-6 halftime lead. Midway through the third quarter, Tyrrell scored two goals to spark a 6-0 Syracuse scoring run that carried into the fourth quarter. SU’s defense held UVA to fewer than 10 goals, marking the seventh time in 13 games it accomplished the feat.

The Cavaliers report

Virginia started the season 3-0, defeating three nonconference opponents. It then hosted then-No. 8 North Carolina, falling 10-9 in overtime on Feb. 23. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers traded goals back-and-forth before Morgan Schwab tied the game with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter. UNC’s Eva Ingrilli scored just over a minute into overtime to hand UVA its first loss.

Through 10 games, the loss to North Carolina is the only game Virginia has dropped in 2024. Since the defeat, the Cavaliers have won five straight, including three against ranked opponents. UVA’s highest-ranked victory was versus then-No. 4 Notre Dame on March 9.

Like Syracuse, Virginia possesses a balanced scoring offense with eight double-digit goal-scorers. Its offense, led by Schwab (55 points), ranks fifth in the ACC in goals per game with 14.8, just behind SU (15.44). The Cavaliers are best at creating offense through facilitating, leading the conference in assists per game with 10.31.

How SU beats Virginia

In each of the last three games, Syracuse jumped out to early leads behind strong first quarters. Against VT and UNC, the Orange scored the first seven and five goals, respectively. In SU’s win over UAlbany, it used a 6-2 first quarter to create a cushion for the rest of the game. In Charlottesville, another fast start will help SU find its rhythm to win its fourth straight game.

Cindy Zhang Stone | Digital Design Director

Limiting the Cavaliers will be difficult as they also start fast. In their last five games, it has carried a first-quarter lead to a win. The Orange will need to create momentum early and play a complete game, something they’ve demonstrated against then-No. 18 Army, the Blue Devils and the Hokies.

Stat to know: .467

Virginia leads the ACC with a .467 save percentage, one of only two programs in the conference saving more than 45% of shots. Behind strong goalie play, UVA ranks third in the ACC in goals allowed per game (9.4).

The Cavaliers goalie group is led by Mel Josephson, who leads the ACC in save percentage (.47) and ranks second in saves per game (8.7). The sophomore has spearheaded a complete turnaround from 2023, when UVA ranked last in the conference in save percentage.

Player to watch: Morgan Schwab, attack, No. 14

The centerpiece of UVA’s offense is Schwab. The senior has tallied four or more points in eight of 10 games this season. Schwab ranks atop the Cavaliers’ career assist leaderboard, and has recorded a team-leading 40 assists along with 15 goals in 2024. Schwab’s 55 points ranks second in Division I.

Named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List in March, Schwab is on pace to break her career highs in goals (23) and points (69).