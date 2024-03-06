Observations from No. 5 SU’s OT loss to No. 12 Stony Brook: Slow start, 4th-quarter runs

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After dropping two of its first three games to then-No. 1 Northwestern and then-No. 9 Maryland, Syracuse traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to take on then-No. 2 Notre Dame. After trailing early, Syracuse used a strong second half to defeat the Fighting Irish 16-14. Against Notre Dame, Natalie Smith and Olivia Adamson continued their early season success, combining for eight goals.

Though the Orange were carried by Smith and Adamson in their win over the Fighting Irish, they utilized a more balanced offensive attack facing Duke at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday. While Emma Tyrrell scored a season-high five goals, nine other SU players also scored, helping it handily defeat the Blue Devils 15-8.

After its win over Duke, the Orange matched up with Stony Brook. In a back-and-forth affair versus the Seawolves, Syracuse played in its second overtime game of the season, and like it did against Maryland, SU fell short.

Here are some observations from No. 5 Syracuse’s (3-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) 13-12 loss to Stony Brook (5-0, 0-0 Coastal Athletic):

First-quarter struggles continue

Though Kate Mashewske lost the opening draw, Syracuse forced a defensive stop and created a 7-on-5 opportunity after Stony Brook committed two penalties. With their two-player advantage, the Orange worked the ball around Stony Brook’s zone before Emma Ward bulldozed her way near the crease. Ward shot and missed wide, giving the Seawolves the ball off a ground ball pickup.

On the other end, Ellie Masera scored a rebound to give Stony Brook a 1-0 lead. SU lost the ensuing draw control and forced a defensive turnover but failed to get a shot off.

The Seawolves quickly coughed the ball up giving the Orange another chance, but a turnover from Payton Rowley kept SU scoreless and without a shot on goal through three possessions. On the ensuing possession Stony Brook’s Morgan Mitchell scored to make it 2-0.

Late in the first quarter, SU cut its deficit down to 3-2 off quick scores off draw control wins. In the final minutes of the opening quarter, Smith and Tyrrell each had free position shots to tie the game, couldn’t score. With only two first-quarter goals, it marked the third time SU scored two or fewer goals in the opening quarter this season. The Orange only managed one goal versus Northwestern and two versus Maryland.

Draw control inconsistency

While Syracuse’s offense struggled early on, it found instant offense off draw control wins in the first quarter. After Stony Brook commanded a 2-0 lead midway through the first, Mashewske flicked the draw up before Maddy Baxter picked up a ground ball. Baxter sprinted through the Seawolves’s defense and passed to Ward on her left, who scored SU’s first goal to cut their deficit to 2-1.

Mashewske won the next two draws ensuing draw control, and the second one led to a quick score from Adamson to cut Stony Brook’s lead to 3-2. The Orange continued their draw control success in the second quarter, winning four of the quarter’s five, but it couldn’t lead to anything offensively. Syracuse led the draw control 7-4 at halftime yet trailed 5-4 at the break.

Coming out of halftime, Baxter won her second draw by picking up a ground ball. Although she didn’t get right into the crease like the first time, she swung the ball to Adamson. From there, Adamson dished to Tyrrell, and the graduate student scored her first goal of the game to knot the game 5-5.

Despite continued success across the second and start of the third quarter, Mashewske lost her first draw since 12:55 left in the second quarter. Yet, Syracuse took a 7-5 lead off a save from Delaney Sweitzer and a behind-the-back score from her twin sister Savannah Sweitzer. But the Seawolves won the next three draws and scored on all three possessions to take an 8-7 lead. Smith ended the Seawolves’ draw control success by scooping a ground ball that led to a free position score from Tyrrell to re-tie the game.

Heading into overtime, the draw was tied 14-14. Though after Masera beat Mashewske on the overtime draw, she wrapped up the game with her fourth goal.

Fourth quarter runs

While the third quarter was eventful — seven of the game’s 29 goals, two lead changes and three ties — the teams ended the quarter on a five-minute scoring drought. Though SU’s Emma Muchnick won the opening draw control of the fourth, Ward turned the ball over.

The Seawolves, who have the second-best time of possession in Division I, according to Lacrosse Reference, tried slowing the pace. Yet they waited too long and the Orange forced a shot clock violation.

But Syracuse couldn’t capitalize on its defensive prowess. Baxter drew a foul, but her free position shot clanged off the post. Stony Brook wasn’t the first to the ball, yet successfully forced a turnover which ignited a fast break opportunity. Hart eventually scored off a pass from Alex Finn, giving Stony Brook a 9-8 lead.

From there, Syracuse took over the middle of the fourth quarter. The Orange’s defense stepped up when Bianca Chevarie caused a turnover after the Seawolves won the draw control. This led to a fast break opportunity for Smith, who drew a foul before scoring her first goal of the game off a free position shot.

Though Stony Brook again won the draw, Baxter caused a turnover and Chevarie picked up the ground ball. This led to Tyrrell getting fouled near the crease and she then capitalized on a free position shot, regaining SU a 10-9 lead. Later Ward gave the Orange a two-goal advantage with 7:23 remaining.

Despite its deficit, Stony Brook dominated the rest of the game. After a huge missed opportunity where Smith could’ve extended SU’s lead to three on a free position shot and Baxter missed the second-chance opportunity, the Seawolves capitalized, scoring in transition.

Then, after a back-and-forth three minutes without scores, Hart drew a foul and scored on a free-position shot to tie the game 11-11. Using their momentum, Masera won her eighth draw control then netted her third goal to give the Seawolves a 12-11 lead with a minute and a half remaining.

Yet, Mashewske won her sixth draw then Baxter scored with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime before SU fell in overtime.