Despite already tying its 2023 loss total through its first six games, Syracuse was 3-0 to start Atlantic Coast Conference play. After a road win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame in South Bend on Feb. 24, SU defeated unranked Duke and Virginia Tech handily, combining to win both games by a 17-goal margin.

In its last game versus VT, the Orange began on fire, starting the game on a 7-0 run and not allowing a goal until the second quarter. Hat tricks from Olivia Adamson, Emma Ward and Maddy Baxter allowed Syracuse to ride easily to a 10-goal win and the third win in conference play this season.

Other than games versus the Blue Devils and the Hokies, the Orange have faced a gauntlet of a schedule in 2024, playing five ranked opponents through seven games. Saturday, SU had its fourth top-10 opponent, this time facing ACC foe North Carolina at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Against the Tar Heels, the Orange began much like they did versus VT. A 5-0 scoring run in the first quarter put the Orange ahead and a 6-0 run in the third put the Tar Heels away for good as SU won its fourth ACC game of the season.

Here are some observations from No. 7 Syracuse’s (5-3, 4-0 ACC) 20-5 win over No. 9 North Carolina (6-3, 2-2 ACC):

Early and often

Last week versus an inferior opponent in Virginia Tech, the Orange attack scored six goals in the first quarter en route to a dominant 15-5 win. But back home against the Tar Heels, having a similar start would be easier said than done.

Yet against UNC, Syracuse’s attack did the same — if not better. After losing the opening draw and quickly going a player down after a green card from Katie Goodale, Syracuse got going. The Orange killed the power play as Natalie Smith caused a turnover. Baxter picked up the ground ball and darted toward the UNC net before dishing to Smith who gave SU a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later Ward doubled the lead before Adamson made it 3-0. On four consecutive draw control wins after losing the first, SU poured it on. Emma Muchnick bounced one past UNC goalie Alecia Nicholas before Baxter added the fifth goal.

Less than four minutes into the contest, Syracuse already asserted itself, leading 5-0 and allowing North Carolina’s top attack to hold just one possession — in which Smith caused the turnover.

Syracuse’s offense began to slow as the quarter moved along, not scoring from the 11:17 mark through the end. But the Orange defense continued to shine. SU’s zone didn’t allow the Tar Heels much space, forcing the shot clock down to as little as 30 seconds multiple times. The Orange forced four turnovers in the quarter, led by Bianca Chevarie, Kaci Benoit and Smith.

At the end of 15 minutes, SU held a 5-1 lead and — based on its opponent — completed one of its best quarters of the 2024 season.

Advanced scoring depth

Against the Tar Heels, Syracuse scored seven of the first six goals. But rather than relying on stars like Smith, Adamson, Ward and many more to carry a scoring load, the Orange received contributions from throughout the lineup.

Syracuse’s first six goals were scored by six different players. While the top scorers did get their early goals and helped SU get out to an early lead, the depth pieces helped the Orange pour on and extend the lead further.

Already leading 3-0, Muchnick received a pass at the edge of the 12-meter and fired a shot towards Nicholas. Entering Saturday’s game, the Maryland transfer had tallied just two goals through seven games in a Syracuse jersey.

Her third Syracuse goal bounced past Nicholas, extending the lead to 4-0. Seventeen seconds later Baxter moved the lead to five. Baxter has shown scoring prowess throughout the season but has been used largely for strong clearing ability.

At the beginning of the second quarter, as SU led 5-1, Payton Rowley absorbed a strong hit from a UNC defender along the right post and scored as she fell to the ground in an acrobatic effort. Ward tallied her second of the game before Emma Tyrrell found the net.

The Orange had seven goal scorers on its first eight goals and finished with eight different goal scorers, creating an attack with multiple weapons that was hard to stop throughout the afternoon.

Defensive excellence

The Orange’s defensive unit was all over the place versus UNC, forcing turnovers from the very first possession. With the help of back-checking midfielders like Smith and Baxter as well as top defenders like Hallie Simkins, Chevarie and Benoit, North Carolina’s top attacks were held in check and often forced out of the zone.

Simkins’s game-high six caused turnovers limited the Tar Heels. Chevarie and Benoit also added to the total, using their stick skills and high pressure. UNC’s attacks were forced into tight spots on the field.

UNC’s Reilly Casey entered the game with four turnovers through eight games off the bench. Syracuse forced her into three in the first half alone. The same went for Olivia Dirks as she tallied three after having six through eight games.

Multiple turnovers caused by the Orange were through the middle of the 12-meter. On a few occasions, SU forced the UNC attack into the middle with little space to operate. The ball eventually would loosen from the stick and roll into Delaney Sweitzer’s possession.

SU’s top defender Goodale did not record a caused a turnover in the game, but she made her impact on draw controls as she totaled five, helping the SU offense reach a lead as large as 15. As UNC’s leading point scorer, Ashley Humphrey tallied zero points, it was another dominant day for the Orange defense.

3rd quarter explosion puts the Tar Heels away

It was all Orange from start to finish in a dominant 7-1 third quarter that extended a 9-3 lead to a 15-4 one. A hat trick within the quarter from Tyrrell which closed out the frame put the lead to 11 with a running clock throughout the fourth.

Adamson tallied a 2-0 personal run to open the quarter and as well. A 6-2 draw control advantage and 11-2 lead in shots put the Orange well ahead entering the final frame.

The third quarter was a microcosm of all 60 minutes for SU. Being just solid enough on the draw and thwarting any UNC chances quickly turned into an offensive explosion as the Orange tallied a 6-0 scoring run to begin the frame and rarely slowed.

Momentum from the third carried into the fourth quarter as Joely Caramelli scored her second goal of the game to open the frame. In the end, it was SU’s most goals in a game this season, as it never trailed and took down a top-10 opponent with ease.