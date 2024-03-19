Hallie Simkins wins IWLCA Defensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defender Hallie Simkins has been named the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaching Association Defensive Player of the Week. It is Simkins’ first IWLCA honor of her career. In the Orange’s 20-5 win over then-No. 9 North Carolina, Simkins caused a game-high six turnovers and tied a career-high by picking up four ground balls.

The Tar Heels suffered their largest defeat in program history scoring a season-low five goals. SU quickly built a 5-0 lead and UNC didn’t score its first goal until the final minute of the first quarter. After Syracuse commanded an 8-3 halftime lead, it outscored the Tar Heels 12-2 in the second half to remain perfect (4-0) in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Simkins, a graduate student, started all 21 of SU’s games as a senior, where she recorded career-highs in ground balls (18) and caused turnovers (nine). Across eight starts in 2024, Simkins has already corralled 10 ground balls and caused a new career-high 10 turnovers.