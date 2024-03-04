No. 5 Syracuse women’s lacrosse falls 1 spot in Week 4 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (3-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 5 in the Week 3 Inside Lacrosse Poll, released Monday. The Orange have fell one spot in the poll following a 15-8 win over Duke Saturday in their second ACC matchup of 2024.

The Blue Devils were SU’s first non-ranked opponent this season. After dropping two of its first three games to then-No. 1 Northwestern and then-No. 9 Maryland, Syracuse went on the road Feb. 24 and defeated then-No. 2 Notre Dame to climb from No. 7 to No. 4 in the poll. This week versus Duke, the Orange started the game on a 6-0 run and never looked back.

Against the Blue Devils, Syracuse never trailed as Payton Rowley gave it a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the contest. Following goals from Emma Ward and Meghan Rode to extend the lead to 3-0, Emma Tyrrell went on a 3-0 personal run to mount a six-goal lead. Tyrrell scored a game-high five goals in the win, her most of the season. Kate Masheske dominated in the draw circle, helping SU go 20-of-27 on draws. Defensively the Orange held ACC leading scorer Katie DeSimone to just two goals on four shots on goal as they held on for a comfortable win.

Following its second conference matchup of the season, SU is undefeated in ACC play and is over the .500 mark for the first time in 2024. The Orange have a quick turnaround as they play No. 12 Stony Brook Tuesday. The Seawolves enter the contest 4-0.