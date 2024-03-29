Freshman center Marilena Triantafylli enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse center Marilena Triantafylli has entered the transfer portal. The news was broken on March 26 by Talia Goodman of The Next, and confirmed on March 27 by syracuse.com. Triantafylli is the first Syracuse player to move into the transfer portal this year.

Triantafylli had a brief career at SU. She played in just six games and accumulated 23 minutes as a freshman in 2023-24. Triantafylli scored three points on Nov. 15, 2023, against Coppin State and totaled two points versus Wake Forest on Jan. 11. She also grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists.

The 6-foot-5 center never got more than seven minutes of playing time in a single appearance. Triantafylli was stuck behind the likes of Alyssa Latham, Kyra Wood, Saniaa Wilson and Izabel Varejão on Syracuse’s frontcourt depth chart.

One year prior to SU, Triantafylli played for the EVAOZ women’s basketball team in the ESVA league in Greece. She averaged 12 points and 4.5 blocks per game. An Athens native, Triantafylli was a pre-selection for Greece’s U14, U16 and U18 women’s national teams.

With her name in the portal, Triantafylli has three years of undergraduate collegiate eligibility remaining.