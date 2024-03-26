Syracuse’s season ends with 72-64 loss to UConn in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

STORRS, Conn. — A season that began with a closed-door scrimmage in Harry A. Gampel Pavilion ended in NCAA Tournament despair on the same floor, to the same team.

In between then featured the meteoric rise of Syracuse women’s basketball. Under Felisha Legette-Jack’s control, the Orange ridded themselves of a trauma-filled past and delivered a consequential campaign. Twenty-three regular season wins to tie a program record. Consistency in the national poll. A star shining bright in Dyaisha Fair, who became a top-three scoring leader in the sport’s history. An Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year honor for Legette-Jack. And most recently, SU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2021.

It all barrelled down to a matchup versus UConn, a team the Orange last beat in 1992. All it took was the 11 NCAA Championship banners hanging in the rafters and the uncountable number of retired jerseys plastered around the venue to know Syracuse had met its maker. And just like SU’s magical 2016 national-title run, it proved to be no match for the Huskies.

No. 6 seed Syracuse’s (24-8, 13-5 ACC) resurgent 2023-24 campaign hit its conclusion in a 72-64 loss to No. 3 seed UConn (31-5, 18-0 Big East). Paige Bueckers’s game-best 32 points was far too much to handle for the Orange, who still registered 13 3-pointers and kept matters close all the way through. Fair was held to 6-for-22 shooting yet managed to explode for 18 second-half points to pull SU within two. Ultimately, though, Syracuse didn’t have enough to stay even with UConn, even through a litany of attempted comebacks.

Yet an encouraging third quarter caused the Orange’s upset dreams to be alive and well. After falling behind by 11, they went on an 8-0 run, boosted by 3s from Fair and Sophie Burrows with a Georgia Woolley jumper sprinkled in between. Aaliyah Edwards and Ashlynn Shade responded with two buckets but from there, Syracuse began to push the pace. It spurred Fair scoring six consecutive points late in the quarter to allow SU to trail just 48-44.

At the same time, UConn generated a response to each and every Syracuse hot stretch. To end the third, KK Arnold maneuvered past Alyssa Latham and Kyra Wood inside for a layup through contact and Shade drilled a right-corner 3 with time expiring to put UConn up 53-44.

Syracuse needed an almost impossible response to take down its former Big East Rival. And it didn’t go down without one more fight.

The Orange were down 65-55 with 3:16 remaining. Hope appeared to be lost. Then their fourth-quarter prowess came alive. Fair nailed a pull-up 3-pointer in transition. Burrows intercepted a pass from Brady Ice and drilled a fast break 3 on the other end. Meanwhile, Syracuse made consistent stops, creating another turnover after Wood stole it from Ice inside. Fair missed a 3-pointer in transition, though Latham hauled in the board and hit a short-range floater.

It was almost inconceivable. SU had UConn on the ropes, trailing just 65-63.

The only problem was that the Orange didn’t have Bueckers. She instantly netted a pull-up to end Syracuse’s run. Fair got fouled on SU’s next trip but only made one of two free throws. Down 67-64 with under a minute to play, the Orange needed a stop to stay alive. But a dagger 3 from Arnold in the left corner was the final straw.

Despite the season-ending loss, Syracuse hung with a program it hasn’t defeated since the 90s from start to finish.

Slow starts have doomed the Orange constantly throughout this season. Against UConn, though, a fire was lit into them from the opening tip. They matched the Huskies’ high-speed offense with crisp ball movement, freeing up their shooters through rotations.

Woolley began the evening 3-for-3 from the field, including two wide-open 3-pointers which she drained and a runner in transition. Burrows added a 3 in the right corner and a pair of Edwards misses inside was the difference to Syracuse taking an 11-7 lead nearly halfway into the first quarter.

A couple of layups by Arnold and Bueckers evened the score at 11-11. But Syracuse never let the Huskies pull away in the first, as Burrows and UConn’s Shade traded back-to-back 3s around the two-minute mark.

Trailing just 18-16 by the first-quarter buzzer was improbable enough of a feat for Syracuse. Fair didn’t even have any points. A herculean effort was expected out of her to have any opportunity at an upset. Yet 14 combined points and four 3-pointers from Burrows and Woolley matched Bueckers and Co. for 10 minutes.

Plus, the Orange were displaying as complete basketball as they’ve had all year. Aggressive box outs by Latham, Wood and Izabel Varejão spearheaded a 14-7 first-quarter rebounding advantage over the Huskies. Syracuse got back on defense to slow the Huskies in transition for a modest opening quarter. SU had almost all the pieces to compete versus Goliath.

Though, for the remainder of the first half, UConn continued to force the issue toward Syracuse’s complementary options, Fair struggled and the Orange eventually couldn’t keep up with Bueckers, who registered a game-high 20 points by halftime.

Shade canned two consecutive 3s to begin the second quarter and a teardrop from Bueckers capped off an 8-0 UConn run out of the gate from the first. Fair finally scored her first two points on an off-balance mid-range jumper, but then Edwards and Bueckers scored to give the Huskies a 30-18 lead at the 5:42 mark.

Still, the Woolley-Burrows Australian connection paid dividends. Woolley swished a pull-up over Bueckers, and after Fair picked Ice’s pocket on the ensuing possession, Burrows drained a left-wing 3 on the fast break to pull SU within seven. Another lay-in from Woolley with 2:30 in the first half and a Saniaa Wilson turnaround jumper kept the Huskies at arm’s length.

But by that point, six points was still too wide of a gap between the two sides, which left Bueckers to stronghold UConn into a commanding halftime lead. With less than a minute on the clock, she crossed to her right from just inside the arc on Woolley and hit a stop-and-pop jumper over SU’s shooting guard.

The Orange were down 37-28 after the make, and Fair grew desperate, chucking a contested 3 on the other end that bricked off the front of the rim. Bueckers then rolled off a screen and buried an open mid-range look to give the Huskies a 39-28 lead at the break.

While later on, Syracuse got as close as it possibly could have at dethroning the best program in women’s college basketball history, it just didn’t have the consistency to match Bueckers’s UConn.