Syracuse women’s basketball drops to No. 22 in new AP Poll

Syracuse women’s basketball (23-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has fallen to No. 22 in the latest AP Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll. The Orange dropped two spots from their previous No. 20 ranking. It’s their lowest ranking since Feb. 11 when they sat at No. 23.

The change comes after SU’s 78-65 loss to Florida State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Orange were held to their second-lowest first-half scoring output of the season (27 points) and trailed by as much as 27 in a game the Seminoles led from start to finish.

Dyaisha Fair managed 23 points in the defeat yet attempted just 15 field goals and five 3-pointers, the tied-fewest amount of long range shots she’s put up all season long. But FSU’s star guard Ta’Niya Latson dropped 13 third-quarter points to seal Florida State’s victory over Syracuse.

Felisha Legette-Jack emphasized postgame that her group needs to learn how to win in March, citing their regular-season success as why they can compete at the highest level. Currently, the Orange are a projected No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament on ESPN’s Bracketology and would play their round one and two games in Bloomington, Indiana.