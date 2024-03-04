Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s basketball (23-6, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has fallen to No. 20 in the final regular-season AP Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll. The Orange dropped one spot from their previous No. 19 ranking but extended their streak in the national poll to seven straight weeks.

In SU’s lone game since the previous rankings update, the Orange lost 75-71 on the road in overtime to then-No. 12 NC State on Feb. 29. After Syracuse was blown out by 25 in the 2023 ACC Tournament by the Wolfpack, it responded in the two sides’ next meeting with a much more competitive performance. Though, Dyaisha Fair’s 26 points weren’t enough to down NC State, as she was held to just five points during the fourth quarter and overtime period.

Syracuse had already tied the program record for wins in a regular season with 23, yet failed to set a new mark in its loss to the Wolfpack. It was SU’s second defeat in its last three games to close the campaign heading into postseason play.

The loss also dropped the Orange from the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament to the No. 3 seed. As a top-four seed, SU earned a double-bye in the conference tournament and will play its first game of the weekend on Friday, March 8. The Orange are set to face either No. 6 seed Florida State, No. 11 seed Virginia or No. 14 seed Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.