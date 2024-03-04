Syracuse women’s basketball clinches No. 3 seed in ACC Tournament

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s basketball has earned the No. 3 seed in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. NC State’s win over Wake Forest and Notre Dame’s win over Louisville Sunday sealed SU’s conference ranking, which is its best finish in the ACC since the 2015-16 season — when Syracuse made it to the National Championship game.

The Orange have two straight byes to start the tournament. They play their first contest of the weekend in the conference quarterfinals on March 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina, against either No. 6-seed Florida State, No. 11-seed Virginia or No. 14-seed Wake Forest.

In Felisha Legette-Jack’s second year at the helm, she improved Syracuse’s regular-season win total from 18 in 2022-23 to 23 this season, which tied a program record. Legette-Jack’s coaching performance has earned her national recognition, including an addition to the Naismith National Coach of the Year Late-Season Watchlist.

Legette-Jack’s squad is led by fifth-year point guard Dyaisha Fair, who averaged 22.0 points per game through 29 regular season contests. Fair has had a historic campaign, reaching the 3,000 career points mark on Jan. 14 and moving ahead of Baylor alumna Brittney Griner as the No. 5 leading scorer in women’s college basketball history. Fair currently sits at 3,328 points heading into postseason play.

Syracuse’s 2023-24 regular season was highlighted by a pair of signature wins over Notre Dame, a program the Orange had defeated only three times in program history before this season. Other ranked victories over Louisville and Florida State bolstered SU’s resume as well, solidifying it as a contender in a crowded ACC.