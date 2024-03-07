From emo to alternative, jam out at this weekend’s concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Dollhouse

Critical Lens, Pickpocket, Feast of Love and MIDDLING Band will perform at house show venue The Dollhouse Friday. These bands include a range of music genres — from hardcore punk to emo rock. The dress code for the show is “‘Carrie’ meets ‘Jennifer’s Body,’” so be sure to dress accordingly. Buy tickets at the door.

When: March 8 at 8 p.m.

Price: $7 at the door

Funk ‘n Waffles

Driftwood takes center stage this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. The American folk rock band hails from Binghamton, NY. Two high school friends created the band, which has now turned into “one of the hardest working, original bands in the business,” according to the band’s website. Tickets for this show are available online.

When: March 8 at 8 p.m.

Price: $29.30

Westcott Theater

Musical duo Thievery Corporation, made up of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, will perform this Friday at Westcott Theater. Garza and Hilton are known for their eclectic sound, mixing electronic, dub, reggae and more. The band also combines sounds from the Middle East and Brazil into their tracks. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: March 8 at 8 p.m.

Price: $39.50 – $109

The Song & Dance

Adelitas Way will perform this weekend at The Song & Dance. The high-energy rock band is known for their hits like “Nights Like This” and “Other Side.” The Las Vegas native four-piece band has toured with iconic artists Guns N’ Roses, Creed and Papa Roach. Tickets are available for purchase online.

When: March 10 at 7 p.m.

Price: $32.11

Middle Ages Brewing Company

The Mother Hips and Midnight North are set to perform at the Middle Ages Brewing Company. The Mother Hips is a folk-rock band from the San Francisco Bay Area. Midnight North is a four-piece Americana band also from the Bay Area. This show marks the last performance of the pair’s four-show east coast tour. Tickets are available online for presale or at the door before the show.

When: March 10 at 8 p.m.

Price: $20 in advance, $25 day of show