Syracuse opens outdoor season with 1 podium in Tallahassee

Syracuse’s Track and Field outdoor season kicked off Friday, March 22nd in Tallahassee for the Florida State Relays. The Orange had nearly a dozen athletes competing in the event.

Senior Shaleah Colaire and freshman Peyton Rollins placed eighth and ninth, respectively in the women’s 100-meter dash. Rollins recorded the second faster time in her heat and had the best time among freshmen as she continued her impressive year. Colaire and Rollins were both about .6 seconds off first-place finisher Alexandra Webster of Florida State.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, senior Anthony Vazquez placed fifth with a time of 14.26 seconds. Syracuse also had the seventh, eighth and ninth spots thanks to juniors Isaiah Lewis (14.48) and Naseem Smith (14.51) as well as sophomore Emanuel Joseph (14.70). Andre Korbmacher of Florida placed first with a time of 13.56 seconds.

In the men’s 800 meter, junior Alexander Segarra finished fourth with a time of 1:53.54. He finished less than two seconds behind first place. In the women’s 100-meter, Kaleia Arrington placed 14th with a time of 12.39 seconds, 0.96 seconds behind first-place finisher Kaniya Johnson. Colaire tied for seventh in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 1:01.97. She was just over five seconds off first place. Rollins placed 15th in the women’s 200-meter with a time of 25.44.

Syracuse’s best performance was in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. Sophomore Elijah Mallard took home first place winning with a time of 52.55 seconds, more than 1.4 seconds ahead of everyone else. In the men’s 200-meter, junior Trei Thorogood placed fourth with a time of 21.07 seconds while junior James Nmah placed 20th (22.50). Thorogood was less than a second off Makanakaishe Charamba, who took home first.

The Orange took home one podium this week to open up the outdoor season. They will be all over the nation next week with a busy schedule competing in the Raleigh Relays on March 28-29, the Texas Relays in Austin on March 28-30, the Texas State Bobcat Invite in San Marcos Texas on March 29 and the Stanford Invite in California on March 29.