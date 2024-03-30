Syracuse swept 7-0 by Florida State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the second time in 2024, Syracuse (9-8, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) got shut out. This time it came at the hands of No. 32 Florida State (11-6, 5-3 ACC) as the Orange fell 7-0. The only other shutout loss of the season for the Orange came to then-No. 4 North Carolina. Ever since pulling off the upset against a top ten team in NC State on March 15, S.U. has reeled, losing its last four matches.

Syracuse continued its struggles in its doubles matches. Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya fell to Millie Bissett and Vic Allen 3-6. Shiroi Ito and Emilie Elde lost by the same score to Anna Arkadianou and Ellie Schoppe. The most competitive contest came in the number three doubles match. Constance Levivier and Anatasia Sysoeva battled with Cade Cricchio and Kristyna Lavickova 4-4. But since the two previous matches wrapped up and the doubles point already decided in favor of the Seminoles, the match was called.

Syracuse got in a hole early, but stayed more competitive in its singles matches. Although singles was a slightly better showing for Younes Limam’s team, Syracuse couldn’t get on the final scoreboard.

Three of the six singles matches went to a winner-take-all third set tiebreak. The lone bright spot came from Kanapatskaya. The unranked senior went toe-to-toe with 33rd ranked Schoppe. Kanapatskaya and forced a tiebreak in the first set but fell 7-5. Kanapatskaya bounced back with a dominant showing in the second set to win it 6-3. Although she held her own in the tiebreak, Kanapatskaya faltered late as Schoppe took the tiebreaker 10-6.

After getting shutout 6-0 in the first set, 48th ranked Kimoto battled to tie things up by beating 63rd ranked Allen 7-5. In a back and forth third set tiebreak, Allen edged out Kimoto 11-9 to pull off the upset.

After a tightly-contested undecided doubles match, 124th ranked Sysoeva got out to an early lead by winning the first set 7-5 over unranked Bissett. Unfortunately for SU, Sysoeva fell and was crushed in the second set 1-6. Sysoeva managed to win just two points in the third set tiebreak to lose it 2-10.

The rest of the day for the Orange was even uglier. Emilie Elde managed to win just a single game throughout her entire match, losing to Arkadianou 0-6, 1-6. Ito didn’t fare much better. The junior fell to Lavickova 2-6, 3-6. After a solid showing in her shortened doubles match, Levivier couldn’t carry the momentum to her singles match. Leviver lost to Maelie Monfils 4-6, 2-6.