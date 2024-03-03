Syracuse loses 3rd straight, falls 7-0 to No. 4 North Carolina

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the second time in three days, Syracuse fell in Atlantic Coast Conference play. After losing 6-1 to Duke Friday, North Carolina swept SU 7-0 Sunday. The match with the Tar Heels marked the first time all season Younes Limam’s team failed to win a single match. The Orange now sit at 7-4 on the season but have lost their last three matches, all against ACC opponents.

In the doubles matches, Shiori Ito and Constance Levivier were overpowered and outmatched against Thea Rabman and Reilly Tran, falling 6-0. Levivier was back into the mix after missing time with an injury.

Fellow newcomer Emilie Elde along with Anastasia Sysoeva didn’t see much success. Although the tandem did manage to get on the scoreboard, they fell 6-3 to Tatum Evans and Abbey Forbes. The final doubles match went unfinished, but it didn’t start well for Syracuse.

Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva took on the No. 15 doubles team in the country, Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig. When the match was called, Kimoto and Kozyreva were trailing 5-3.

Syracuse didn’t see much more success in singles. SU only forced a third set in one of its six matches. Of the six matches, the Orange faced a ranked opponent in five of them. Evans was the lone unranked Tar Heel to compete in singles matches Sunday. Still, Evans took care of Sysoeva 6-2, 6-2. No. 25 Crawley beat Elde 6-1, 6-1.

No. 50 Tran beat Kozyreva 6-4, 6-0. Although Kozyreva put up a fight in the first set, she quickly fell behind. Levivier did have a slightly stronger showing in her singles match but the talent gap was still evident, as the sophomore fell to No. 54 Rabman 4-6, 2-6. A similar result occurred in Ito’s match, as she fell to No. 85 Forbes 3-6, 2-6.

The closest Syracuse came to winning a match was when No. 100 Kimoto faced off against the highest-ranked UNC player, No. 14 Tanguilig. Kimoto beat Tanguilig 6-2 in the first set.

Tanguilig eventually found her groove in the second set, winning 6-4. With the rest of the match decided a tiebreaker replaced the normal third set. Tanguilig had full control and won 10-4 to help the Tar Heels complete the 7-0 sweep.

After a rough weekend on the road, Syracuse returns home to host Buffalo on Thursday, March 7.