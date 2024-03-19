Miyuka Kimoto named ACC Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Miyuka Kimoto has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, Syracuse tennis announced Tuesday on social media. It’s Kimoto’s first ACC Player of the Week award.

This past weekend, then-No. 119 Kimoto defeated then-No. 3 ranked Amelia Rajecki of NC State 7-6 in both sets and then-No. 28 Casie Wooten of Wake Forest 6-2, 6-3. She has gone 8-4 in singles and 6-2 in No. 1 singles this season.

Last season Kimoto finished with an overall singles record of 10-16 as a sophomore, going 4-3 in her No. 1 singles matchups. She made it to the quarterfinals of the ITA Northeast Super Regionals in the fall and helped the Orange sweep NJIT (Jan. 21) and Buffalo (Feb. 13) 7-0, and Coppin State (March 4) 5-0.

Kimoto currently ranks No. 48 in the ITA singles rankings.