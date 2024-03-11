Syracuse sweeps doubleheader over Le Moyne, Norfolk State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a scoreless first inning against Norfolk State, Syracuse built a strong lead it would never surrender.

Following a walk and groundout, Tessa Galipeau scored on an RBI single by Olivia Pess. Kelly Breen kept the rally going with a double that brought Pess in. Angel Jasso stepped up and hammered a double to right field, sending Breen home. With more added on, at the end of the inning, the Orange totaled five runs.

In a two-game doubleheader Monday, Syracuse (10-9, 0-3 Atlantic Coast) defeated Le Moyne (2-14, 0-0 Northeast) 11-1, and Norfolk State (1-23, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) 9-0 in its doubleheader. The Orange finished both matchups by five innings, recording 23 total hits.

In the first inning of the matchup with Le Moyne, Syracuse starting pitcher Lindsey Hendrix didn’t concede any runs. Offensively, Taylor Posner singled and then stole second base. With two outs, Rebecca Clyde hit a single, advancing Posner to third. Following a wild pitch and another single by Galipeau, Posner and Clyde scored to give Syracuse the lead.

Makenzie Foster bunted for a single. She loaded bases with Jasso and Posner after they advanced due to a single and a pitcher’s error respectively. Foster scored on a sacrifice fly by Madison Knight. Clyde then blasted a three-run home run to center field. Galipeau walked then moved to second on a passed ball. The next batter Laila Morales-Alves blasted a double to left, sending Galipeau to the plate and establishing a six-run advantage in the second inning.

Hendrix completed four innings of work to mark her 27th collegiate victory, tying former Syracuse pitcher Jocelyn Carter (2014-16) for 10th all-time in program history.

Versus Norfolk State, Britney Lewinski took care of her business on the mound. Despite allowing a walk to Rylie Gilbreath in the first frame, she retired Kachelle Refour after.

After conducting five runs in the top of the second inning, Syracuse added on two innings later. In the fourth inning, Jasso ripped a triple to the left side. A subsequent homer from Posner scored Jasso. With two RBIs added on, Syracuse earned a seven-run lead.

Syracuse tallied the final two runs in the fifth inning. Pess laced a single and Breen forced a walk from Norfolk’s Lauren Sheehan. Then, Syracuse loaded the bases and Posner seized the scoring opportunity with another single and scored Breen and Pess.