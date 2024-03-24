Syracuse defeats Boston College 10-1 in series finale

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following three consecutive singles that loaded the bases for the Orange in the top of the fifth, outfielder Angel Jasso stepped to the plate. On the second pitch she faced, she hammered the ball to right field for a triple, bringing Laila Morales-Alves, Tessa Galipeau and Rebecca Clyde home to grow the SU lead to 7-1.

In its series finale against Boston College (20-9, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), Syracuse (14-13, 2-7 ACC) took advantage of the Eagles’ season-high five errors and handed them their first home loss of the season in a 10-1 blowout.

Across the last two games between SU and BC, the Eagles held the Orange scoreless in the first inning. That trend continued on Sunday afternoon. Jasso flew out and Madelyn Lopez grounded out. Taylor Posner gave the Orange life by lacing a single to left field, then stole second base. Vanessa Flores was walked, but Abby Dunning recorded a strikeout to end the top of the inning.

Boston College quickly loaded the bases as Hannah Silke, Nicole Giery and Makenna Segal each hit consecutive singles. But Lindsey Hendrix found a way to respond. She forced Elisabeth Laviolette to strike out and then Jordan Stephens to fly out as the Orange escaped the inning.

Dunning continued her early dominance on the mound, striking out Morales-Alves and forcing Galipeau into a ground out. Clyde reached first off the first of many Eagles fielding errors, but Dunning tallied her third strikeout of the day to put BC back on offense in the second inning.

With two outs on the board for BC, Gator Robinson, who scored the eventual game-winning run the day before in the first game of the series, knocked a base hit to the left side. She was left stranded when Emma Jackson grounded out. Both sides were still looking for runs entering the third frame.

After yet another scoreless inning from the Orange, Boston College finally broke the ice. Hannah Slike hammered a leadoff home run for her team-leading fifth homer of 2024. Segal followed this up with a double down the line. Pinch running for Segal, Katelyn Deguire advanced to third off a sacrifice out from Laviolette. Hendrix refocused to keep it a one-score game, forcing Jordan Stephens to fly out to end the inning.

From the middle of the game and onward, it was all Orange. The Eagles made major fielding mistakes, and Syracuse wasted no time taking advantage. After a Kelly Breen ground out, Morales-Alves laced a base hit followed by Galipeau reaching first base due to a fielding error. Clyde tacked on yet another single, which scored a pinch-running Gabby Lantier to tie things up at one. Olivia Pess smacked one into the infield and a second BC miscue throwing the ball allowed Angie Ramos to tally an unearned run. For the first time in its series against Boston College, Syracuse held a lead.

Adding on, Jasso laced one down the third base line which sent Clyde home and grew the SU lead to 3-1. Posner added to the lead with a single, scoring Pess to balloon the lead to 4-1.

Dunning struck out Flores to conclude the inning, but the damage had already been done. BC’s four errors in the fourth marked its most in an inning this season.

In the fifth, the Orange kept pouring it on. Morales-Alves, Galipeau and Clyde each tallied singles to fill up the bases for Jasso. She belted a triple to right field, ballooning SU’s lead to six. Syracuse recorded 7 runs on 8 hits between the fourth and fifth innings.

Julianna Verni stepped into the circle for the Orange and was tested early. She forced back-to-back ground outs, but Segal lofted the ball on the next at-bat for a double. After a pair of walks, the Eagles had once again loaded the bases. But Verni forced Darien McDonough to fly out. For the second time in the contest, the Eagles failed to put up runs with the bases loaded.

In the sixth, with runners on the corners, Breen joined the SU hit parade. Her base hit scored Posner to give Syracuse its eighth run of the afternoon. At the top of the seventh, Posner returned the favor with a two-run home run to make it 10-1 Orange, leading them to their first win over the Eagles since 2021.