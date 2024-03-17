Syracuse drops series finale to Virginia 7-2

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In the bottom of the second inning, controversy struck Syracuse in its rubber match versus Virginia. UVA’s Jade Hylton hit a single to right field, but the runner on first, Kamyria Woody-Giggetts, did not even attempt to run to second base and was thrown out.

After a long discussion by the umpires, Hylton returned to the box and was given a ball for that pitch. She sent the very next offering from Julianna Verni into center field for a double.

Then, Abby Weaver drove both runners in on a single down the left field line, giving the Cavaliers an early 4-0 lead.

That described the day for the Orange. Syracuse (13-11, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to Virginia (17-9, 5-4 ACC) 7-2 in the series finale, dropping the series to the Cavaliers after taking Game 1 on Friday, 6-1, and losing 2-1 the day prior. It was SU’s second consecutive ACC series loss.

Just two batters into the game, Madelyn Lopez made sure to give SU its first hit early against Virginia pitcher Mikayla Houge, as the Orange recorded just one hit Saturday. But no batter recorded a hit again until Lopez did in her second at-bat, and she finished 3-for-3 on the day.

Britney Lewinski got the start in the circle for SU and UVA quickly jumped on the junior transfer. Her first pitch of the day was belted to the left-field corner for a double by Hylton, her third lead-off double of the weekend. Sarah Coon drove Hylton in two batters later. A walk and a hit batter created a two-out, bases-loaded opportunity for the Cavaliers. A circle meeting from assistant coach Sydney O’Hara was not enough to calm Lewinski, as she walked the next batter to extend UVA’s lead to two.

A three-pitch inning from Houge followed with the Orange being shut down quickly. A lead-off hit batter knocked Lewinski out just one inning into the contest, and Verni came in to replace her.

After Hylton’s controversial at-bat, even more technicalities hurt Syracuse when Verni threw an illegal pitch, which would have been the third out of the inning. But like Hylton, Kelsey Hackett got another chance. She sent a double into the left-center gap and brought home two more Cavaliers. Shelby Barbee then launched an RBI single and after just two innings, the Orange found themselves down 7-0.

Syracuse was called for runner interference in the top of the third, which gave Virginia a double play to end the frame. SU saw its first positive inning of the day, though, as Jessie DiPasquale shut out UVA in the bottom of the inning.

Singles by Lopez and Taylor Posner opened up an opportunity for the Orange to get on the board in the fourth. Despite a proceeding double play, Laila Morales-Alves responded for SU. She clobbered the ball to right center for a two-run home run, and offered some life for Shannon Doepking’s squad. DiPasquale then shut down an offensive chance for the Cavaliers in the bottom of the inning, leaving two runners stranded.

Madison Knight and Lopez found themselves on first and second with two away in the top of the fifth. Posner could not capitalize, however, as relief pitcher Eden Bigham struck her out to end the threat on her third strikeout of the inning. DiPasquale then continued her success, setting UVA down in short order.

A scoreless sixth from both sides sent Syracuse to the box in the seventh down by five. DiPasquale provided an efficient relief outing, finishing with four hitless innings and allowing no runs to cross the plate.

Pinch hitter Olivia Pess was tasked with starting a rally for the Orange. But her strikeout, followed by a Rebecca Clyde groundout and Knight strikeout, closed out the game and series for Virginia. UVA had solid relief from Bigham as she threw three scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out six.