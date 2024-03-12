Syracuse defeats Quinnipiac, Norfolk State for 4th straight win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Julianna Verni stepped into the pitching circle to close out the game for Syracuse in the seventh inning. Although it was only her sixth appearance for SU, Verni struck out three straight Quinnipiac batters to secure a 4-1 victory.

On Tuesday, Syracuse (12-9, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated Quinnipiac (8-4, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) 4-1 and shut out Norfolk State (1-23, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) for the second time in as many games 8-0.

After it surrendered just a single run the day before, Syracuse blanked Quinnipiac’s offense in its first game of the day. Madison Knight took the mound for SU and recorded five strikeouts and did not allow a single hit in the first two innings.

While Knight kept the opposition quiet, Angel Jasso and Taylor Posner helped the Orange jump ahead. Entering the doubleheader on Tuesday, the duo led Syracuse in RBIs (41), and quickly continued their hitting prowess. Jasso slammed a triple into right field and Posner added a single to put Syracuse up 1-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Rebecca Clyde reached first base on a fielding error then Olivia Pess singled to center field. Knight singled to score Clyde as Syracuse held a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless third inning, the Bobcats’ offense responded in the fourth.

After back-to-back singles, Kennedy Demott then smacked a third-straight into center field. SU’s infield tagged second to retire Natalia Apatiga, but Mac Davis reached home and cut the deficit to 2-1. With Demott in scoring position looking to tie things up, Knight retired two straight batters to keep the Orange in front.

Syracuse looked to add insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth. Clyde was hit by a pitch and Laila Morales-Alves doubled up the middle to score Clyde and make it 3-1. Pess recorded her second single which sent Morales-Alves home to extend the lead to 4-1 Orange.

Verni took the circle for the Orange in the sixth inning to try to seal the victory in relief of Knight. For Knight, the game marked the first time this season and eighth time in her career that she recorded seven or more strikeouts.

Trying to kickstart a comeback for Quinnipiac, Abby LaClair singled and Apatiga was walked. Verni recovered and struck out Demott. Amanda Engel then ground out to close the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the frame, Clyde, Morales-Alves and Pess were retired in succession to keep the lead at three.

In just her sixth appearance for the Orange, Verni struck out the side to seal the 4-1 win for Syracuse. She finished the game with a career-high of four strikeouts.

In its last outing against Norfolk State, Syracuse dismantled the Spartans 9-0 in five innings. Just like the day before, SU wasted no time putting points on the board. With runners on first and third, Clyde walked, but Jasso stole home to open the scoring. Tessa Galipeau grounded out to second base which scored Clyde for a 2-0 lead.

Lindsey Hendrix got the start for SU coming off a five-strikeout performance against Le Moyne in her last outing. She picked up where she left off, retiring three straight batters.

In the second inning, the Orange extended their lead after Angie Ramos’ ground out sent Pess home to make it 3-0 SU. Jasso continued her productive afternoon with her second triple of the day while Posner homered to grow the lead to 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, Ramos was hit by a pitch, stole second then ran home when Posner doubled. Posner also made her way home for an unearned run after a wild pitch by Desmyn Owen.

With Galipeau already on base, Peyton Schemmer walked and Madelyn Lopez smacked a base hit to left field to make it 8-0. The score would prove to be the final after five innings, securing Syracuse’s fourth consecutive victory.