Syracuse sets 5 PRs in 4-meet weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The second week of Syracuse’s 2024 outdoor schedule was a busy one, with athletes competing in four meets around the country. This weekend, the Orange headed to the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina, the Texas Relays in Austin, the Texas State Bobcat Invite in San Marcos and the Stanford Invite in California.

In Raleigh, Ethan Wechsler set a new PR in the 10,000, finishing 57th with a 29:22.69 time on Thursday while Julian Franjieh placed 30th in the 3000-meter steeplechase (8:59.04).

On Friday in North Carolina, Madison Neuner came in fourth and ran a personal best in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase (10:09.59). Olivia Joly also set a PR in the 5K, notching a 16:51.38 time. To conclude the event, Siobhan O’Keefe finished 29th in the 10,000 meters (34:50.30).

At the Texas Relays, Shaleah Colaire placed 28th in the women’s 400-meter hurdles prelims (1:01.94) Thursday. In the men’s 400 hurdles, Elijah Mallard ran a personal best in the qualifiers, crossing eighth with a 51.79 time, taking ninth in Friday’s final (51.94).

Jaheem Hayles won his heat (13.65) in the 110-meter hurdles to qualify for Saturday’s final. In the final, Hayles finished seventh with a time of 13.69.

To start Friday in Austin, Kaleia Arrington, Kitana Burgard, Olivia Garner and Kahniya James finished second in the 4×100 women’s relay (46.17). The men’s 4×100 team, James Nmah, Hayles, Anthony Vazquez and Trei Thorogood, crossed 26th with a time of 40.78.

Colaire was 17th in the 100-meter hurdles (13.48), followed by teammate Taleea Buxton. In the open women’s 100, Burgard took 28th in 11.50 seconds. Thorogood set what would have been a PR in the men’s 100-meter, coming in 12th in 10.32 seconds, but the 3.5 m/s tailwind was above the 2 m/s NCAA limit.

Some Orange runners competed for a second time Friday, running in San Marcos and Austin. Colaire was the runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles (1:00.55) while Xayvion Perkins placed third in the men’s 400 hurdles with a 52.47 time. Thorogood finished seventh (20.88) in the men’s 200-meters.

At the Stanford Invite, Savannah Roark took seventh in her section of the 10,000 with a time of 32:50.56 and Ellie Lawler placed third (33:46.05) in her section of the 10,000. Connor Ackley crossed fourth (14:04.07) in his section of the men’s 5000-meter and Benne Anderson came in 17th (13:59.73) in his section of the event.

SU’s action from California ended with the men’s 10,000 meters. In Section 1, Perry Mackinnon crossed 20th with a 28:24.38 time and Paul O’Donnell posted 33rd (29:00.04). Sam Lawler led the way in the second section, coming in ninth (28:43.99), followed by Alex Comerford in 20th (29:07.79), Silas Derfel in 21st (29:07.85) and Assaf Harari in 40th (30:01.21).

After a jam-packed weekend of meets, Syracuse only has one meet next weekend — the Red Dragon Open in Cortland, N.Y.