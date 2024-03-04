Restaurant patrons can save big this week with downtown Syracuse’s Dining Weeks

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Every year, a collection of downtown Syracuse restaurants participate in Dining Weeks – a week of bargains for restaurant patrons. This year, participating restaurants will offer several deals: two-course lunches for $15 or less, three-course dinners for $40 or less and “Sweets & Treats.”

The event started on March 1 and ends March 14. The participating restaurants include Funk ‘n Waffles, Glazed & Confused, Kitty Hoynes, Oh My Darling, Pastabilities, Water Street Bagel Co., Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and more.

Here’s a list of the deals you can get this year:

Funk ‘n Waffles

Known for its weekend entertainment with live music from local bands, Funk ‘n Waffles also serves fast-casual dining. For a $15 lunch, they offer ½ Chicken ‘n Waffles with wings and a ¼ “James Brownie,” a brownie waffle with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup. For a $20 dinner, they offer a Bulgogi Waffle and “Jersey Shore,” a buttermilk waffle with two scoops of ice cream, with a large soda.

Glazed & Confused

Glazed & Confused offers a variety of donuts from the “Cereal Killer” – a vanilla cake dipped in honey glaze – to the “Dizzy Pig,” a donut topped with maple glaze, bourbon sugar and candied, locally cured bacon. All donuts are less than $15.

Kitty Hoynes

As its lunch special, Kitty Hoynes is offering a cup of soup or salad along with the sandwich of the day and assorted sides. For $35-or-under dinner, they are offering three courses with options ranging from reuben fritters to grilled sirloin steak.

Oh My Darling

With a trendy, upbeat atmosphere, Oh My Darling is a popular destination for college students looking to celebrate. They are charging $40 for three selections of cocktails, appetizers, entrees and desserts. The options include a clementine whiskey smash cocktail, lamb sliders and “Darling Mac + Cheese.”

Pastabilities

Pastabilities is offering a daily lunch special for $15 and three courses for $35 or $40 for dinner. The courses include their usual selection of sauces like pink vodka cream and “pesto fredo” with various additional options.

Water Street Bagel Co.

Water Street Bagel Co. is charging $14 for a choice of sandwich with one side and a coffee. The sandwiches include “The Vermonter,” a turkey, bacon, cheese, apple and maple aioli sandwich, and “The Classic,” an egg, meat and cheese sandwich.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

New York chain Dinosaur Bar-B-Que offers pork ribs, prime brisket and cheesesteaks for Syracuse patrons. During Dining Weeks, they are participating with a $40 three-course meal with beer, wine, combo plates and desserts.