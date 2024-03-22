Syracuse varsity 8 opens season at No. 9 in IRCA/IRA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s rowing’s varsity 8 was ranked No. 9 in the first Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association Men’s D1/D2 Heavyweight Varsity 8+ Poll released Friday.

The V8 finished fifth at the IRA National Championship last season, eclipsing three straight years in the grand final.

SU’s season went through July after being invited to compete in the Henley Royal Regatta on the River Thames in England, making it to a Henley Final (Temple Cup Challenge) for the first time since 1988. Syracuse totaled 208 points, six points behind No. 8 Stanford in the poll. Last season, the Orange finished the season as the No. 8 team, according to the Ten Eyck Points Trophy standings.

The Orange open their season in Redwood Shores, California, at the Pac-12 Invitational against No. 20 Oregon State, No. 8 Stanford and No. 1 California on April 6.