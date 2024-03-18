Syracuse men’s lacrosse stays at No. 6 in Week 6 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse (7-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 6 in the Week 6 Inside Lacrosse Poll released Monday. The Orange rose three spots to No. 6 in last week’s rankings after a 14-13 win over then-No. 2 Johns Hopkins. SU avoided a let-down, defeating then-No. 20 Delaware 14-6 at a neutral site in Chantilly, Va.

Against JHU on March 9, Syracuse used a strong second half to get past the Blue Jays. Eight third-quarter goals turned a one-goal halftime deficit into a three-goal lead going into the final 15 minutes. From there the Orange held on for their first-ever top-five win under Gary Gait. Saturday in Chantilly it was much of the same.

Syracuse trailed 4-2 in the first quarter and 5-4 in the second but proceeded to hold Delaware scoreless for over 30 minutes. Goals from Billy Dwan and Christian Mulé put the Orange in front 6-5 at halftime as they tacked on five more to make it seven goals in a row. The run put SU in front 11-5 with 12:30 left in the game and the Orange cruised from there. Owen Hiltz added insurance in the fourth quarter with three of his game-high six goals coming across five minutes.

The win sets up a showdown with No. 4 Duke in the JMA Wireless Dome Wednesday. The Orange have lost three of their last four to the Blue Devils, including two losses last season.