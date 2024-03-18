Syracuse men’s lacrosse stays at No. 6 in Week 6 Inside Lacrosse Poll
Courtesy of SU Athletics
Syracuse men’s lacrosse (7-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 6 in the Week 6 Inside Lacrosse Poll released Monday. The Orange rose three spots to No. 6 in last week’s rankings after a 14-13 win over then-No. 2 Johns Hopkins. SU avoided a let-down, defeating then-No. 20 Delaware 14-6 at a neutral site in Chantilly, Va.
Against JHU on March 9, Syracuse used a strong second half to get past the Blue Jays. Eight third-quarter goals turned a one-goal halftime deficit into a three-goal lead going into the final 15 minutes. From there the Orange held on for their first-ever top-five win under Gary Gait. Saturday in Chantilly it was much of the same.
Syracuse trailed 4-2 in the first quarter and 5-4 in the second but proceeded to hold Delaware scoreless for over 30 minutes. Goals from Billy Dwan and Christian Mulé put the Orange in front 6-5 at halftime as they tacked on five more to make it seven goals in a row. The run put SU in front 11-5 with 12:30 left in the game and the Orange cruised from there. Owen Hiltz added insurance in the fourth quarter with three of his game-high six goals coming across five minutes.
The win sets up a showdown with No. 4 Duke in the JMA Wireless Dome Wednesday. The Orange have lost three of their last four to the Blue Devils, including two losses last season.
Published on March 18, 2024 at 9:37 am
Contact Zak: [email protected] | @ZakWolf22