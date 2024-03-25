Syracuse men’s lacrosse rises to No. 3 in Week 7 Inside Lacrosse Poll, highest ranking under Gary Gait

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Men’s lacrosse (9-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 3 in the Week 7 Inside Lacrosse Poll, released Monday. After a 10-4 win over then-No. 4 Duke and a 13-7 victory over Hobart, the Orange rose three spots to its highest ranking ever under Gary Gait. Last week SU stayed at No. 6, but its wins powered it into the top three for the first time since 2020.

Against Duke, Syracuse played its best defensive game of the season. The Orange held the nation’s best offense to its lowest scoring total (4) since 2012 and kept reigning Tewaaraton winner Brennan O’Neill to just 1-for-11 shooting. Despite losing all eight faceoffs to Jake Naso in the first half, Syracuse led 4-2 at the break. Mason Kohn and John Mullen went 6-for-7 in the third as the Orange scored five goals to extend their lead to 9-3. Duke remained quiet in the fourth and Syracuse won in comfortable fashion.

Despite Joey Spallina being held scoreless for just the second time in his career, the attack dished out two assists while Owen Hiltz scored a hat trick and Jackson Birtwistle finished with two goals. Will Mark recorded 14 saves and a career-high 78% save percentage as SU opened up ACC play with a win.

After dismantling the Blue Devils, Syracuse had a road game against Hobart. It was its first true road game and its first time playing in Geneva since 2019. Frigid temperatures and a snow storm the night before which dropped six to 12 inches made conditions less than ideal, but the Orange prevailed.

Sam English scored late in the first half to put Syracuse up 6-5 before another strong second half propelled it to its fifth straight win. SU scored the first four goals of the third quarter to create separation and although Hobart cut its deficit to three going into the final 15 minutes, Syracuse scored three in the final period to seal the victory.

Spallina tallied three assists while Christian Mulé scored a hat trick. Long pole Billy Dwan also provided the Orange with an offensive boost, scoring a career-high two goals.

After boosting itself into the top three, the tests only get bigger from here. Next up is No. 1 Notre Dame, a team Syracuse hasn’t beaten since in its last six attempts. The Orange haven’t won in South Bend since 2018.