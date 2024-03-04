Syracuse men’s lacrosse drops to No. 9 in Week 4 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse (5-2, Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 9 in the Week 4 Inside Lacrosse Poll. Seven days after its win over Utah, SU took on then-No. 5 Army but lost 14-13 in overtime. The Orange bounced back with a six-goal victory over High Point but fell two spots in the rankings.

Against Army, Syracuse went back and forth, trailing 5-4 after the first quarter. But after holding the Black Knights to one goal in the second, SU led by two at halftime. Yet, Army came storming back and back-to-back goals from Gunnar Fellows and Jacob Morin put it in front early in the fourth quarter. Owen Hiltz forced overtime late, but Jackson Eicher won it for Army, following an open-goal miss from Christian Mulé.

The Orange then defeated High Point at home to complete a seven-game homestand. Seven straight goals to start the game helped Syracuse get out to a hot start. But in the second and into the third quarter, SU’s offense fell quiet as High Point cut the lead down to one. Yet the Orange responded with seven more goals, including six in just two minutes to put the game out of reach for the Panthers. After going scoreless against Army, Joey Spallina set a career-high with seven goals.