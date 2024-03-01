Opponent Preview: Everything to know about High Point

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In its only contests against ranked opponents this season, Syracuse suffered two overtime losses. The first came to then-No. 4 Maryland — when SU lost via a controversial video review — and most recently, the Orange dropped to No. 5 Army in a finish where Christian Mulé missed an empty net on a potential game-winner.

Now sitting at 4-2, without any signature victories to show for it, Syracuse closes out a season-opening seven-game homestand against High Point. The Panthers ride a three-game winning streak into the JMA Wireless Dome, a stretch in which they combined for 54 goals.

Here’s everything to know about High Point (4-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) before No. 7 Syracuse (4-2, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) battles the Panthers Saturday:

All-time series

This is the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

The Panthers report

High Point has had a solid record to start 2024, boosted by four wins over lowly, nonconference opponents. The Panthers one tough outing came on Feb. 10 versus current No. 1-ranked Duke, where they lost 21-9.

Despite hailing from the A-10, High Point is no stranger to facing ranked sides. It faced six top 20 teams in the last two seasons, but failed to win any of those contests. Though, the Panthers found some conference success in 2023, which was their first year in the A-10. They knocked off No. 1 seed Saint Joseph’s in the semifinals but fell 15-8 to Richmond in the conference title game.

Thus far in 2024, High Point has displayed potent offense led by senior attack Brayden Mayea, who has racked up 27 points through four appearances. He registered a whopping 11 points against Virginia Military Institute on Feb. 16, which included eight goals. Mayea didn’t play in the Panthers’ previous game versus Cleveland State, though, warranting a cause for concern heading into Syracuse.

How Syracuse beats High Point

The Panthers may be a solid mid-major program, but they don’t compare to anyone in the ACC. Expect their 12-goal defeat to the Blue Devils on Feb. 10 to be a similar result to Saturday versus the Orange.

SU is coming into this matchup hungry after its second overtime loss. Joey Spallina has weathered inconsistent performances during each of Syracuse’s two defeats, including a zero-goal finish against Army. Still, the sophomore attack has provided unabating dominance versus lesser-opponents, and High Point fits into that mold.

The Orange can take an early lead against a Panthers’ team that sports the No. 56 defensive efficiency and No. 59 save percentage in the country, per LacrosseReference. SU is the fifth-most efficient offense nationally, and can easily deliver a resounding bounce-back victory through the likes of Spallina, Mulé, Michael Leo and its wide cast of playmakers.

Stat to know: 3

Undoubtedly, the most eye-popping difference between SU in 2023 and 2024 is the faceoff unit. Tufts transfer Mason Kohn and freshman John Mullen have paired together for what’s been the third-best team faceoff percentage in the nation, according to LacrosseReference.

Even in close losses, Kohn went a respectable 12-for-27 against Maryland’s Luke Weirman while SU only lost the faceoff battle by one versus Army. A much-improved Syracuse unit should prove to be dangerous for the Panthers.

Player to watch: Jack VanOverbeke, attack, No. 13

VanOverbeke has been a staple in High Point’s attack for the last few seasons, and is coming off a year with a team-high 78 points, split by 37 goals and 41 assists. This year, he’s put up 20 points and a team-high 12 assists.

The Panthers will be in desperate need of career performances from their main difference-makers if they want to garner an upset Saturday. VanOverbeke may be the top candidate if Mayea is out for a second consecutive contest.