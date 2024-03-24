Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

GENEVA, N.Y. — Gary Gait couldn’t help but chuckle when breaking down Syracuse long pole Billy Dwan’s offense. Dwan’s main job is typically locking down opposing teams’ best players, as he showed Wednesday, holding reigning Tewaraton winner Brennan O’Neill to 1-for-11 shooting. But when afforded the chance, Dwan has ventured forward and attacked in transition — exactly what he did Saturday.

Two shots were all Dwan needed to double his goal tally on the season and provide Syracuse with a much-needed boost on the break.

“I think Billy has the highest shooting percentage on the team right now,” Gait joked while smiling ear-to-ear postgame.

Dwan, alongside fellow long pole Saam Olexo, wreaked havoc on the break as No. 6 Syracuse (9-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) held off Hobart’s (3-5, 0-0 Atlantic 10) upset attempt with a 13-7 win. Olexo was often the provider for Dwan, picking up a game-high six ground balls while stifling a stingy Hobart attack. Meanwhile, Olexo’s defense was the catalyst for Dtenan on the break, who often sprinted right up the middle of the field as soon as the Orange forced a turnover. Dwan and Olexo combined for three points (two goals, one assist), the most points from Syracuse’s long poles this season.

Syracuse entered Saturday’s contest coming off its best defensive performance in recent memory against No. 4 Duke. The Orange held the Blue Devils to their lowest scoring total (4) since 2012, which boosted them to their second-ever top-five win under Gait. Although Hobart on paper is much less talented than Duke, it wasn’t going to lay down in the face of the Orange.

Chris Patterson and Anthony Dattellas scored within the first three minutes to put Hobart up 2-1. Although Syracuse’s attack got back on track to take a 4-3 lead heading into the second quarter, the Orange had four turnovers and their offense grew stagnant at times.

Hobart had possession with a chance to tie the game, David Peterkin attacked from the left side, guarded by Olexo. As Peterkin attempted a pass to Joel Stevens, Olexo checked Peterkin’s hands which did just enough to effect the pass which Stevens couldn’t handle.

The ensuing ground ball was chased down by Olexo who avoided a defender before picking his head up. Dashing up the middle of the field was Dwan. Catching the ball on the run, nobody slid to Dwan who fired home his third goal of the year to make it 5-3 Syracuse with 11:33 left in the second quarter.

“I think we were just open and found each other,” Dwan said of his connection for Olexo postgame. “We did a good job of communicating and telling each other we’re open.”

Dwan’s goal was followed by an 11-minute goal drought allowing Hobart to creep back in and tie the game 5-5. Sam English scored with 20 seconds left in the first half to put SU back in front. Then, Christian Mulé and English each added on to make it 8-5.

Then it was time for Dwan to attack in transition again. Hobart had a chance to answer Syracuse’s burst to start the half, but Stevens attacked down the alley as a pass intended for Peterkin on the crease sailed high.

Longpole Matt Wright picked up the ensuing ground ball, setting the Orange off in transition along the SU sideline. As he was closed down, Wright threw a pass to his fellow long pole Dwan streaking down the middle of the field.

The pass took a short hop in front of Dwan, but he controlled the ball and kept his momentum going forward despite having a defender right on his hip. Dwan shrugged his man aside and shifted his hips to angle himself for a lefty rocket. He then fired past Elhanan Wilson in net for his second goal of the game and put Syracuse up 9-5, part of a 5-0 run for the Orange.

“You don’t see those very often but it was a great shot that went in,” Gait said of Dwan’s acrobatic second goal.

With frigid conditions at Hobart in Syracuse’s first true road game, Gait knew the weather could play a factor and lead to sloppiness. He explained the weather could be a great equalizer between skill and athleticism, but his team knew if they played a decent game it would get them over the line.

Although Syracuse played sloppy at times with 15 turnovers — its most since March 9 against the-No. 2 Johns Hopkins — the Orange forced a season-high 23 from Hobart. The miscues led to a frenetic pace at times with 71 total ground balls, 42 of which were picked up by Syracuse. Olexo scooped up six loose balls — his most since April 22, 2023, against Virginia — which allowed him to initiate Syracuse’s transition offense.

Olexo’s and Dwan’s connection was ever-present throughout Saturday. On the defensive side, the duo helped Syracuse hold Hobart to just two goals in the second half, a growing trend over the past three games. The Orange have held their last three opponents to a combined five goals in the second half. On all three occasions, it’s allowed Syracuse to create separation in the second half.