Observations from SU’s win over Louisville: Mintz and Bell take over, Early foul trouble

Syracuse obtained a three-game win streak Tuesday after its 84-71 home victory over Virginia Tech. The Orange comfortably led 45-27 at the half and fended off a spirited Hokies comeback attempt, fueled by star guard Judah Mintz’s game-high 29 points. Three other SU players placed in double-digit scoring too, including Maliq Brown, who notched 12 points and eight rebounds.

In Syracuse’s last bout with Louisville, the Cardinals missed as time expired to suffer a 94-92 defeat on Feb. 7 at the JMA Wireless Dome. U-of-L’s Skyy Clark registered 23 points while SU’s Chris Bell tallied a career-best 30 on eight made 3-pointers. Knotted at 92-92, a Mintz pass in transition found backup guard Quadir Copeland for the game winner — a layup attempt which was initially blocked, but later called back for goaltending.

At the KFC Yum! Center Saturday for their second meeting this season, SU didn’t entertain a tight contest. It leaped out to a 39-28 halftime lead and looked comfortable throughout. On both ends of the floor, the Orange got what they wanted. Though Louisville came within 78-74 with 39 seconds remaining, Justin Taylor hit a handful of clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s (20-10, 11-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) 82-76 win at Louisville (8-21, 3-15 ACC):

Another streaky night for Chris Bell

Compile Bell’s shooting numbers in February and his performance against Virginia Tech is a notable outlier. Seven points at home Tuesday followed back-to-back outings of 26 points at NC State and 18 versus Notre Dame. By the end of Saturday’s first half, Bell had nine.

Currently averaging 41.4% from 3 — which ranks fifth-best in the ACC — Bell has shot 48% this past month. Included was that 30-point outburst when hosting Louisville on Feb. 7 It didn’t take Bell long to convert his first outside shot at the KFC Yum! Center.

U-of-L’s Tre White trailed the play as Mintz pushed the ball in transition. Bell kept pace with SU’s point guard, and upon realizing White — his immediate defender — was out of position, he demanded a touch. Mintz quickly found Bell and the forward rattled in a jumper from the right wing.

But before that play came a handful of baskets, too. First, a catch-and-shoot mid-range attempt from the right elbow extended which fell through. Moments later, a breakaway windmill dunk off off a Taylor steal which Bell comfortably flushed home.

With five minutes remaining before the break, Bell executed a highlight chasedown block. Louisville’s Curtis Williams assumed he had an easy layup following an SU turnover but Bell tracked back to slap Williams’ effort against the backboard.

Receiving a pass in the left corner, Bell knocked down his second triple of the evening to eclipse 20 points for the sixth time this season. The basket came amid a series of made free throws and an impressive deep 3 from straight-on. He totaled a game-high 23 points and three blocks.

Syracuse survives early foul trouble

J.J. Starling played just 12 minutes and Copeland saw action for five in SU’s first half due to foul trouble.

Starling picked up a quick second personal at the 12:44 mark which prompted Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry to call on Copeland. The backup, however, committed three with 7:31 remaining and Kyle Cuffe Jr. had to step in.

For the ensuing 4:52 after Copeland returned to the sideline, the Cardinals went on a 9-2 scoring run and drew within 29-26. Forced to utilize the smaller Kyle Cuffe Jr., Autry opted to introduce a 2-3 zone which Louisville gladly benefited from.

Kaleb Glenn converted a pair of layups and White hit on a corner 3 attempt. Though Starling was reintroduced with 4:24 left to execute a running floater, Copeland donned sweatpants on the bench until he replaced Mintz, three minutes into the second half.

For much of the latter 20 minutes, Autry continued to play zone. Despite being removed from its usual, aggressive man-to-man defense, the Orange closed off middle entry passes and contested outside jump shots. Though Copeland was handed his fourth foul after an ill-advised reach-in near the free-throw line, SU still saw its lead climb to almost 20 midway through the final half.

Amid scrambling to retrieve the loose ball after spilling possession, Copeland was called for his fifth foul at the 4:53 mark. But aside from the lone disqualification, Syracuse continued its clean brand of play. Starling avoided any further whistles while Brown — who last fouled out on Feb. 17 at Georgia Tech — recorded just two.

Judah Mintz keeps showing out

A perfectly drawn-up play to get Syracuse’s best player the ball. Immediately after collecting an inbound feed, Brown tossed laterally to Mintz at midcourt. From there, it took Mintz two steps and a single dribble to throw down a thunderous one-handed slam as the first-half buzzer sounded.

The basket gave Mintz his 15th point and SU a 39-28 cushion. He reached double-figure scoring for the 21st consecutive time — on 6-for-10 shooting — and also tacked on four assists. Louisville had no answer for him on the offensive end.

On pick-and-roll opportunities, Mintz made the correct reads and profited off of pull-up jumpers or dump-down passes to Brown. Defensively, he communicated effectively and remained active atop SU’s zone early in the second half.

At the 12:11 mark, Mintz easily sprinted past Williams and challenged U-of-L’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield at the rim. Avoiding the defender’s long wingspan mid-air, Mintz contorted his body to twirl in a finger-roll. On another play, he drove left and dished to a cutting Taylor, who cashed in on a reverse layup.

Mintz went on to finish with 21 points on 53.8% shooting.