Syracuse to participate in 2024 Legends Classic

Syracuse will play in the 2024 Legends Classic, presented by Old Trapper, from Nov. 21-22, according to a press release by the program Wednesday. Texas, Texas Tech and Saint Joseph’s will round out a field of four teams for the event, scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The Legends Classic began in 2007 and has featured four Atlantic Coast Conference champions, the most recent being Virginia in 2021. Syracuse last participated — and won — in 2010 when it beat Georgia Tech 80-76. Former four-year forward Richard Jackson was named Tournament MVP. Auburn won in 2023 after it defeated St. Bonaventure 77-60.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Syracuse played its early-season tournament basketball at the AllState Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Orange fell to then-No. 7 ranked Tennessee before losing to then-No. 11 ranked Gonzaga. SU won its last game of the tournament versus hosts Chaminade, 105-56.

Syracuse last played in the Barclays Center during the 2022 Empire Classic alongside St. Johns, Richmond and Temple. The Orange defeated Richmond 74-71 before losing to the Red Storm 76-69. Star guard and then-freshman Judah Mintz totaled 36 points across the two contests.