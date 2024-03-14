Observations from SU’s 83-65 loss to NC State: Backbreaking turnovers, DJ Horne’s return

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

WASHINGTON — Syracuse opened its 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament account against No. 10 seed NC State Wednesday. SU swept the regular season series with victories on Jan. 27 and Feb. 20 and was searching for a third consecutive win over the Wolfpack to kickstart its postseason.

In the first meeting at the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse’s J.J. Starling erupted for a career-high 26 points to lead the Orange to a commanding 77-65 triumph. Then, on the road in Raleigh, Chris Bell’s eight 3s for 26 first-half points — and Quadir Copeland’s career-best 25 — helped SU weather NC State guard DJ Horne’s season-high 32 to emerge with an 87-83 victory.

But Horne — who suffered a hip injury on March 9 at Pittsburgh and did not play in the Wolfpack’s tournament opener — came alive against the Orange. He tacked on 16 points to Jayden Taylor’s team-high 18.

And in what was initially a tight, back-and-forth affair, Syracuse’s ability to hang with the Wolfpack swiftly dissipated. SU committed 19 turnovers and gave up 19 fast break points. NC State charted 30 points off of giveaways compared to the Orange’s measly nine.

Here are some observations from SU’s (20-12, 11-9 ACC) 83-65 blowout loss to NC State (19-14, 9-11 ACC) :

DJ Horne’s return

Horne scored just three points at Pittsburgh before he exited with a hip injury. And although he didn’t start versus Syracuse, Horne entered the contest with 15:38 remaining in the first half.

But Horne’s anticipated return was marred by just seven first-half minutes and a 0-for-2 clip.

In two games against Syracuse, Horne carried the offensive load. In a lopsided 77-65 SU home victory, he totaled 15 points despite shooting 3-for-10 from 3. And at PNC Arena on Feb. 10, he registered a season-high 32 points to outshine Bell’s career night.

On a short drive to the right elbow, Horne garnered his first points on a mid-range pull-up. His second and third baskets arrived on consecutive plays — two right-handed floaters — five minutes into the second half which constructed a 50-41 NC State advantage with 13:42 remaining.

Horne received amplified playing time in the second half — a total of 20 minutes — and made the most of it. He strung together a dizzying series of crossovers to put Kyle Cuffe Jr. off balance before stepping back and draining a straight-on 3.

There was also the quick succession of uncontested transition looks which always seemed to fall to Horne. By the time he made way for Mohamed Diarra with 4:33 left and a practically insurmountable 73-57 lead, Horne had 16 on 6-for-13 shooting.

Denying DJ Burns Jr. early

Amid a dwindling shot clock, positioned near the left baseline, DJ Burns Jr. sank NC State’s opening field goal over Maliq Brown’s outstretched contest. One possession removed and Burns Jr. spun around Brown after receiving a touch on the left block. He willed his way to the basket, drew a foul on Justin Taylor — who shifted over for defensive reinforcement — and drew an and-one opportunity.

Burns Jr. made the basket.

Brown, an All-ACC Defensive Team honoree dealt with Burns Jr. — standing at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds — well in their first two bouts. On Jan. 27, the SU forward held Burns Jr. to just 10 points. On Feb. 20, it was 12.

But on Wednesday, Burns Jr. notched a speedy five points. He recorded six and seven on a post-move-turned-lefty-hook over Brown. The move prompted a brief flash of helplessness across Brown’s typical poker face.

Then, Burns did it again — the same move — to help the Wolfpack draw within 21-20.

Through most of the second half, Burns Jr. didn’t offer much offensive output. He didn’t need to. Horne’s second-half eruption saw him finish with 16 points and Michael O’Connell pitched in with a crucial 16. Burns Jr. finished with 15.

Costly turnovers pile up

A rare fast break in the first half pitted Judah Mintz and Copeland opposite a furiously back-pedaling Casey Morsell. SU’s point guard filled the middle of the lane as Copeland streaked down the left sideline. But Mintz waited too long. His ensuing bounce pass trailed Copeland and trickled well below his knees across NC State’s baseline.

An animated back-and-forth followed as the pair jawed at each other on their slow jog back. Even Starling intervened momentarily.

It was plays like these — unforced, costly, and careless turnovers — that generated a 35-32 deficit at halftime. By the end of 20 minutes, SU tallied seven giveaways while the Wolfpack had five. The difference? NC State outscored the Orange 7-2 on points off of turnovers.

Though Syracuse forced a few stagnant offensive possessions to begin the second half, empty trips on ensuing trips kept the game close. Attempting to find a curling Starling in the right corner, Brown swung a premature delivery which Morsell batted away.

His eventual steal resulted in free throws on the other end.

The truly game-changing stretch — one that opened up a threatening 58-41 difference — were the result of turnovers, too. Starling coughed up the ball on a directionless righty drive. Copeland lost control. In transition, Mintz was stripped by Taylor near the perimeter to give Horne an uncontested layup. Another intercepted pass gifted the NC State guard a thunderous two-handed dunk.

And the Wolfpack kept profiting off of Syracuse’s self-inflicted mistakes. SU would cut into the lead — and once even trimmed it to 60-50 — but then NC State pieced together another 8-0 run.

Unsurprisingly, this backbreaking scoring spurt was once again built on Syracuse’s foundation of consistent turnovers.

Further errors plagued Syracuse until the bitter end of its second-round matchup. Passes were overthrown and miscommunicated. Some were slightly too strong. Others never had a chance of meeting its target. Increased pictures of worry consumed players’ expressions and poor offensive looks grew and grew.