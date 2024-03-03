Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

It’s a recurring sequence interlaced throughout Syracuse’s now-four-game win streak. Chris Bell splashes in a catch-and-shoot 3 from his preferred left wing, Quadir Copeland becomes the picture of effervescence.

On this execution, Bell utilized a flare screen from Justin Taylor and received the ball. A pump fake put Louisville’s Tre White in the air. Then a side-step and in-rhythm launch for 21 points — his fifth time eclipsing 20-plus this season.

Copeland didn’t go too berserk when celebrating. Maybe he was drained from his typically outlandish antics commemorating SU’s other four double-digit scorers.

Aside from Bell’s game-high 23 points, Judah Mintz tallied 21 and Justin Taylor added 11. J.J. Starling recorded 10 points while Maliq Brown registered a double-double. For the second time in three games, all five of Syracuse’s (20-10, 11-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) starters finished with double-digit scoring in its 82-76 victory at Louisville (8-21, 3-15 ACC). And as of Saturday evening, the Orange have now captured the ACC’s No. 4 seed with just over a week before postseason play commences. They were picked to finish ninth in the preseason.

“When you have (five) guys in double figures, that means the ball is being moved around and shared,” Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry said. “So, offensively I was pleased with that.”

Amid recent outings, the 87-83 away win over NC State offered initial glimpses into what balanced scoring could do for SU’s offense. Against the Wolfpack, attention was forced away from Mintz when Bell canned eight first-half 3’s. Copeland’s aggressive box-outs and straight-line drives freed up space for Starling to knock down mid-range jumpshots.

Four days later there was an 88-85 triumph versus Notre Dame. Taylor secured 10 points for the first time since Feb. 3 at Wake Forest, evoking a rediscovered sense of confidence. Mintz took control with 21 on 7-for-14 shooting while Bell, Brown and Starling served as reliable role characters to see out a second consecutive victory.

“We’ve just been playing together and trusting each other at the end of the day,” Copeland said. “When stuff gets rocky or teams get back, we play our part. We don’t let nobody break us up.”

Knocking away a pass from Louisville’s Skyy Clark in the right corner, Taylor swung an underhand outlet dime to Bell on the fast break. Paces ahead of two trailing Cardinal defenders, the SU forward took a single dribble then threw down an emphatic windmill slam.

On the very next possession, Taylor played disrupter again to knock a lazy delivery out of Kaleb Glenn’s hands and initiate a fast break. This time he sprinted forward alone, then crushed a one-handed flush while drawing a foul. Moments before the thrilling slew of these two dunks, Taylor had flipped in a sweeping righty hook for his first basket of the contest.

But delve deeper into SU’s impact players — further past the highlight-reel snapshots — and recognize Brown’s silent yet impactful performance, too. His 10 points arrived largely by way of put-backs and opportunities around the rim. Rolling off of screens effectively to field passes from Mintz, Starling or Copeland, he possesses a keen eye for making the right play induced open shots or comfortable layups. Brown’s 10 rebounds also marked a personal best since Jan. 23, when he hauled in 12 facing Florida State.

“Maliq,” Autry started, postgame. Then a pause to glance down at Brown’s statistics. “Warrior. Warrior. (He’s) just a warrior.”

Squirming free after executing a pair of behind-the-back dribbles, Mintz feathered a bounce pass to Brown with a few minutes remaining in the opening half. Toeing the paint, Autry’s “warrior” received and carried out an aerial assault on Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. The poster gave Syracuse a 33-26 lead.

When Mintz wasn’t feeding Brown in similar sets, he searched for his favored 12-foot jumper or attacked the hoop. On a drawn-up play five seconds before the break, Mintz caught an assist from Brown at midcourt and punched in a thunderous hammer as the buzzer sounded. Midway through the second half, Mintz was airborne again — this time challenging Huntley-Hatfield deep in U-of-L’s paint to guide in a delicate, hanging finger-roll.

“He’s one of the most consistent guys in our league, in college basketball,” Autry said. “A guy that you can depend on every game.”

Other times, Mintz spread the floor and intently watched teammates create their own shots. He eyed Starling ecstatically when his backcourt partner canned a left corner 3. He began strutting back confidently when Bell rose up for a pull-up at the short corner.

There was playful gloating from Copeland too, watching that same maneuver on Syracuse’s sideline.

On the brink of mid-March’s ACC Tournament, it seems SU’s offense — vastly infamous and condemned for its stubborn reliance on Mintz and Starling — has reaped the benefits of sharing possession. Finally. Trust was always there, but the results are ever-prevalent now.

“I’m proud of everybody for coming in and contributing,” Bell said. “Just staying consistent, that’s all it is. Just playing consistent.”