Syracuse forward Justin Taylor enters transfer portal

Syracuse forward Justin Taylor has entered the transfer portal. On3’s Joseph Tipton initially broke the news before Taylor confirmed it in a post on X minutes later.

The sophomore started all 32 games for Syracuse this season, averaging five points, four rebounds and one assist. He struggled mightily throughout the 2023-24 campaign, charting just eight double-digit scoring games. Taylor notched a season-best 15 points in a win over Cornell on Dec. 5, 2023.

As a freshman, Taylor was a part of SU’s coveted 2022 six-man recruiting class. Ranked 22nd nationally on 247Sports, the incoming group also included Judah Mintz, Chris Bell, Quadir Copeland, Peter Carey and Maliq Brown.

During his first year with the Orange, Taylor — a former four-star recruit — averaged 4.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Notable outings included a 25-point showing against Bryant on Nov. 26, 2022, which still marks his collegiate career-high.

Taylor enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.