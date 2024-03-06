PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin script latest chapter for SU’s fragile frontcourt

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Twenty pounds, minimum.

Seek out a more lopsided matchup, and the gap widens to 50 in some scenarios. Against Syracuse’s forwards, it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet for Clemson’s 238-pound Ian Schieffelin.

The moves were nothing grandiose. Take the opening possession, a commanding seal over SU forward Justin Taylor’s efforts to deny an entry pass. Then, one dribble and a pump-fake to get Taylor in the air.

If the weight disparity wasn’t evident yet, Schieffelin’s savviness to initiate contact and easily bank a layup off the glass should be enough. Subtle flexing followed — a quiet warning of what was to come.

Schieffelin went for 16 points and 16 rebounds while his frontcourt partner PJ Hall finished with 25 points and seven boards. Faced with an insurmountable size disparity, Syracuse (20-11, 11-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) failed to contain the Clemson (21-9, 11-8 ACC) duo in its 90-75 loss at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Orange conceded 26 points in the paint, 10 second-chance points and relinquished a prime opportunity to secure the ACC’s No. 4 seed in their final regular season game.

“PJ, the first half, he carried them,” SU head coach Adrian Autry said. “And I thought the second half — Schieffelin inside — he did the job. He made some tough ones.”

For a team etched within the secured confines of an NCAA tournament berth, its star player flourished. Through most of the first half, Hall converted on driving layups and hit point-blank hook shots. He stepped outside for a pair of straight-on 3s and ferociously slammed back a Jack Clark miss.

By the break, he boasted 21 points — six more than his total on Feb. 10 in Clemson’s first bout with Syracuse.

But while Hall’s impressive variation of scoring hogged attention, Schieffelin quietly stuffed the stat sheet. He flirted with a double-double — seven points and eight rebounds — before the halftime buzzer sounded. He buried Taylor and Quadir Copeland with a barrage of spin moves and drop steps. Second-chance efforts stemmed from his ability to corral boards and kick-out to uncontested shooters.

“Yeah, that mixture makes it tough — when they’re super physical down low with PJ and Schieffelin and they have shooting like (Joe Girard III)…,” Taylor said.

This isn’t a one-off lapse in concentration, though. The recurring theme versus premier ACC forwards is a product of an undersized frontcourt — one that severely limits this budding team a week from postseason play.

Forget Hall and Schieffelin’s dominance. On Jan. 2, Duke’s Mark Mitchell profited significantly off of the smaller Taylor to pour in 21 points — a then-season-high. Next, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram combined for 27 in a historic 103-67 win over Syracuse on Jan. 13. Even beyond that middling ACC stretch littered with forgettable losses for Autry’s side, the AllState Maui Invitational in November — and defeats against Tennessee and Gonzaga — showcased double-digit scoring from Jonas Aidoo, Anton Watson and Graham Ike.

The meltdown at Clemson fulfilled the latest chapter of SU’s frontcourt tumult.

Hounded by Maliq Brown at the free throw line, Hall backed his way down to the right block and executed a nifty shoulder fake. When Brown didn’t go for the feint, Hall simply released a fallaway floater which swished through. On an earlier offensive trip, operating from the same starting position, Hall turned to face Brown. He pump-faked, performed a pound dribble and spun off Brown before dropping in a methodical teardrop.

Syracuse has often relied on Brown — a pseudo center — to guard the opposition’s biggest player. He’s emerged as someone capable of holding his own. Only he couldn’t figure Hall out.

“He was 11-for-19, he made some tough shots. I mean, when he got down there, I think Maliq did about the best that he can,” Autry said of Hall. “He’s always a first-team guy. He’s got NBA potential. He can score down there then step out and hit 3s.”

Then, remember Schieffelin and his versatility to launch and hit a contested 3, generating a 51-39 Clemson lead. Spot the unsuspected physicality to haul in his 11th rebound over Copeland and muscle in a difficult right-handed lay-in. Moments after Hall’s first basket of the second half with 7:18 left to play, Schiefflin gave Copeland a couple of bumps on a post-up isolation set and hit a smooth mid-range jumper.

These possessions are further reminders that — despite being the victors of four straight — throes of an insufficient frontcourt provides a harsh roadblock, one that prevents Syracuse from competing with the conference’s best.

“It was definitely difficult for us today — handling PJ and Schieffelin inside,” Autry said.