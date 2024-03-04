Kickoff March with these 5 events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Make it Yours Monday: Eclipse Excitement

A full solar eclipse on the horizon inspired Liverpool Public Library’s monthly craft club to make paper crafts in anticipation of April 8. Participants will also be presented a story about the eclipse to understand its significance. You can register on the event’s website.

When: March 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Liverpool Public Library

Mindfulness Meditation: Cultivating Growth (Mindset) – Plant Potting

Engage in a candid conversation about how your mindset affects your internal and external wellness. Decorate pots and plant seeds with Barnes Center Peer Educators and other participants. Be sure to register on the Wellness Portal to join in on the fun.

When: March 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at the Arch, 309

Afro’chella

The African Student Union and Orange After Dark will co-host an Afrobeats concert at SU — the first of its kind at the university. Hear hits from West Africa and the African diaspora. No tickets are required, but students can RSVP on ‘Cuse Activities.

When: March 7 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, Goldstein Auditorium

Light the Yard Game Show

Orange After Dark is presenting a fun, new game show to connect the SU community to the city of Syracuse. There will be games, performances and media showcases. No tickets are required but be sure to bring your SUID and RSVP on ‘Cuse Activities.

When: March 8 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, The Underground

Women’s History Month Book Drive

Donate books with strong female lead characters to celebrate Women’s History Month. Empire Orange Publishing is collecting children’s books and young adult novels to distribute to students in the Syracuse area. People can also purchase books through an online registry to have them shipped directly to students.

When: From March 4 to March 29

Where: Virtual