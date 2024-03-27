Hozier’s highly anticipated ‘Unheard’ touches on themes of longing, vulnerability

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In interviews over the last few months, Hozier revealed that he would be releasing songs that did not make his 2023 album, “Unreal Unearth.” Fans eagerly went overboard searching for the songs that might be featured on its release. The whirlwind of attention led to Hozier leaking the highest anticipated song off the EP ahead of time.

After the “Unreal Unearth” album release in September, Hozier’s newest EP, “Unheard,” came out on March 22. The album was based around the seven deadly sins, and the EP continues that theme.

It opens with “Too Sweet,” a song about the sin of gluttony, which explores themes of yearning and the consequences of understanding desire in a relationship. Influencers on TikTok were inspired by the song’s lyrics, creating a “whiskey neat” TikTok trend, which involves creators pouring a whiskey and then drinking coffee in bed. While I have not seen many of the videos, the song is very catchy and was added to my monthly playlist. This easily could be one of the more popular songs of the upcoming summer.

“I think I’ll take my whiskey neat /My coffee black and my at /three /You’re too sweet for me,” Hozier sings.

“Unheard” evokes a sense of longing and vulnerability. With poetic finesse, Hozier paints vivid images of beauty and desire, inviting listeners into a world where raw emotions collide with gentle melodies. As the music unfolds, it becomes clear that “Unheard” is a journey of introspection.

“Wildflower and Barley” blends the similar voices of Hozier and featured artist Allison Russell, creating a perfect tune for warm weather. Hozier delicately sings, “I feel as useful as dirt /Unreal, unearth.”

This feeds directly into the vulnerability articulated on the EP’s other three songs. With a similar moody ambiance and soulful tune, it makes sense that “Wildflower and Barley” was considered for Hozier’s last album.

“Empire Now” goes against the grain of the rest of the EP. The song includes beats that are subtle but powerful and Hozier’s voice is harsher, similar to his self-titled debut album. While a surprise given the rest of the EP, it neatly slips into the short tracklist. With an intense, passionate energy, this song is one I would want on Hozier’s setlist.

“I would hold on for all it’s worth /The future’s so bright it’s burning,” Hozier sings as the main lyric.

Hozier’s upcoming tour will journey across the U.S., including Syracuse in late May. On this tour, Allison Russell will be his special guest, and fans should hope she will join him to perform their joint track live.

The EP’s last track, “Fare Well,” fits nicely with the rest of the songs on the EP. Instead of echoing the sound of “Unreal Unearth,” the track more similarly matches the tone throughout his 2019 album “Wasteland, Baby!” The song’s overall vibe mixed with its guitar melody and claps makes the track extremely light and hopeful.

Throughout the EP, Hozier hits emotional beats he’s explored in previous works but expands them with now sounds. For example, the beat drop in “Empire Now” is unusual for the artist but fits perfectly, illustrating how complicated the human experience truly is.

Hozier knows his audience. His work is consistently adored by his fans and even those who give him a casual listen. With his distinct voice and lyricism, listeners should feel confident in whatever comes next for the artist.