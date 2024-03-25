From a pre-eclipse party to a Forever Orange celebration, check out this week’s events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Queer Closet Kickoff and Makeup Workshop

Trans Week of Liberation runs from March 25 to 29, and Syracuse University’s LGBTQ Resource Center is kicking off the celebration with a pop-up closet. This miniature store will sell donated clothes from SU students. The kickoff celebration will also include a makeup workshop to explore gender-expansive looks.

When: March 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, 132

Q&A with NPR Podcast Host and “Wannabe” Author Aisha HarrisAward-winning NPR podcast host Aisha Harris is visiting SU this week for a Q&A session. Harris discusses pop culture on her podcast, “Pop Culture Happy Hour,” and her book, “Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me.” Join her for a discussion about how pop culture shapes society and her relationship with the topic.

When: March 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Newhouse 3, I-3 Center, Room 432

Giving Day 2024: Pre-Eclipse PartySU’s Giving Day is this Wednesday with the goal of raising donations for the university. To celebrate the day, the School of Education is hosting a pre-eclipse party to celebrate the upcoming full eclipse on April 8. They will provide eclipse glasses and take professional headshots throughout the day.

When: March 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Sharon H. Jacquet Education Commons, Huntington Hall

Forever Orange CelebrationCelebrate SU’s founding anniversary alongside Otto the Orange in Schine Student Center this Thursday. The celebration will include cupcakes, a cappella and more. Show off your school spirit at this “Forever Orange” party.

When: Mar. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, Lower Atrium