Syracuse falls 3-0 to No. 6 Duke, swept in opening ACC series

Syracuse trailed by three with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, and Madison Knight had reached base for the Orange. Still looking for her first hit of the game, Kelly Breen was SU’s last hope to start any comeback. Instead, she recorded the third SU groundout of the inning, finishing the game.

After Syracuse (8-9, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened its ACC schedule with back-to-back losses to No. 6 Duke (16-1, 3-0 ACC) on Saturday, the Blue Devils finished the series sweep with a 3-0 win over the Orange. The loss marked the first time since 2005 that the Orange were shut out for a third consecutive game.

The Orange were held scoreless in both games versus Duke Saturday, losing by a combined score of 13-0. The pitching of Jala Wright and Cassidy Curd led to only five hits by SU. In the third and final game of its opening series against their ACC rival, the Orange needed to find a way to break the Blue Devils shutout streak.

Angel Jasso got SU off to a good start. She laced a leadoff single up the middle then stole second base. Taylor Posner hit a line drive, but it was caught in the outfield. Rebecca Clyde struck out and an Olivia Pess groundout extended SU’s scoring drought to 15 innings.

Duke wasted no time and jumped out to an early lead. Ana Gold hammered a single to left field and Claire Davidson walked. A groundout from Aminah Vega allowed Gold and Davidson to advance to second and third. Madison Knight hit Kelly Torres with a pitch, which loaded the bases for the Blue Devils.

As they had done on Saturday, Duke took advantage when it had runners on base. Gisele Tapia pulled a triple down the right field line that cleared the bases to give the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead in the first.

SU still struggled to give its offense any sort of spark against Duke but managed to keep up with it on the scoreboard. Until the seventh inning, the Orange held the Blue Devils advantage to three runs. While both lineups exchanged hits and got runners on base, the pitching and defense on both SU and Duke were lights out. Knight surrendered four hits while Wright and Lillie Walker gave up just three during the span of defensive dominance.

At the top of the seventh, the Orange needed to drum up some offense. Tessa Galipeau and Laila Morales-Alves laced groundballs that were easily taken care of by the Blue Devils infield. With two outs, Knight smacked a single to center field gap and gave the Orange just their fifth hit of the contest. But a third groundball, this time by Kelly Breen, allowed Duke to collect the final out and hand Syracuse its third-straight conference loss and sixth consecutive loss overall.